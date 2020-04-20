4 Ways to Know Your Gold Jewelry Is the Real Deal

Unfortunately, there’s no way to tell the difference in fake or real gold just by looking at it. This is one of the main reasons it’s easy for dishonest sellers to dupe buyers into purchasing a fake item. The good news is, there are several ways to know if the jewellery is real or if it’s just another piece of fool’s gold.
While one option for making sure only real gold is purchased is by buying from a trusted seller. This is something a person can count on when you visit adinasjewels.com. Some other tips to know for sure if gold is real can be found here.
1. Look for a Mark
Jewellery manufacturers will put a stamp on the clasp of rings, necklaces, and bracelets to let a buyer know how pure it is. If there is no mark on the jewellery, there’s a good chance that it isn’t real gold. The exception to this is older jewellery. That’s because it was only recently that the stamp method indicating gold’s purity started being used.
There are also other indications it may be fake gold. Look for strange or suspicious discolourations, shapes, dents, or marks around the item’s edges. These are all signs of fake gold.
2. Check Out the Statistics
People have standards related to the weight and size of their gold jewellery depending on what karat it is. Take some time to research the standard dimensions of pure gold carefully. It is a good idea to use calipers to measure the size, thickness, weight, and diameter of the jewellery. If it doesn’t match the typical dimensions, then chances are its gold-clad or that it has been mixed with other metals. Another test is to drop the jewellery in water. If it is real gold, it should sink.
3. Use Nitric Acid or Cosmetics
Real gold will not react to exposure to nitric acid. Try the acid test if the physical exam process doesn’t work. Scratch very lightly on the surface of the jewellery and put a small amount of nitric acid on it with a dropper. If the surface of the jewellery appears green, the jewellery is likely gold clad. If there is a milky substance, the gold contains sterling.
Another option is to use cosmetics. Liquid foundation and powder can be applied to a person’s forehead and then the jewellery should be rubbed in that area. Real gold should leave a black streak when it comes into contact with the foundation. If there’s no black mark, it’s a good sign it’s fake.
4. Use a Magnet
A magnet is a great way to figure out if the jewellery is authentic, or not. If the jewelry sticks to the magnet, it probably isn’t real gold. If it doesn’t stick, there are no guarantees, but it is a good idea to conduct a bit more of an investigation to find out for sure.
Remember, when using these methods, there is no guarantee they will work or provide accurate results. It is a good idea to consult with specialists to discover if the jewellery is real or not. This will provide an accurate answer regarding if the item is real and if there are any other metals mixed with it. Being informed is the best way for a person to know if they have a real piece of gold.