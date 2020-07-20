6 Reasons Why People Love Blackout Curtains

One of the main reasons for buying the window curtains is to add style to your windows and impress the viewers with its design and look. Home is built to protect the privacy and provide comfort. Curtains protect your interior from sun damage and dirt mists. Blackout curtains provide you the maximum benefits. They are made from a fabric that blocks light and cancels the noise creating a desirable place for you. These curtains are preferred for their functionality and feature of providing an uninterrupted sleeping time after a tiring day.
They also provide you with the wanted privacy. The fabric material used in making the blackout curtains is woven tightly and a coating at the backside of the curtain filters out the light and block the light. These curtains are made from cotton, Egyptian cotton, polyester, silk, velvet, fiberglass, and satin. As for the coating materials rubber, foam, glass fiber, and hollow fiber are used. These fabric materials block the noise, light, dirt, dust mists, and germ out. These curtains are expensive but the features they provide worth the money you spend on them. With blackout curtains, you can create a perfect blackout and customize the light entering to your place. Blackout curtains allow you to attain a complete blackout as well as semi blackout.
What are the advantages of using blackout curtains?
Blackout curtains can be bought for a number of reasons. Although they are expensive but the following reasons do not fade away the love of people for them.
I. Privacy protection
Blackout curtains are the best at protecting privacy. They hide everything inside and let you spend the quality time away from people’s eyes. They do not let the outsiders peep into your place and give you a strong security feeling. The thick and dark blackout eyelet curtains shield your home from the eyes of people and give you relief from rumors.
II. Noise reduction
Whether its day or night, noise feels unpleasant to ears. It does not let you concentrate on your task and sleep comfortably. The blackout curtains have an extra layer that prevents the noise from getting into your place and provide you with a quieter and peaceful place. This way, you can sleep comfortably and work without distraction.
III. Reduction in electricity bills
As the temperature rises or falls to a considerable value, electricity bills rise up. Because the heating and cooling system starts consuming more electricity and adding up your bills. Blackout curtains keep the draughts and thermals out and balance the temperature of the interior efficiently. They also reduce the need for cooling and heating systems and save you money.
IV. Complete blackout
Although sunlight is very useful for us and provides us vitamin D which keeps us active and healthy. But excessive exposure to sun can tan the skin and damage the interior of your place as well. Similarly, when the sun is out you cannot watch the television comfortably that makes even an interesting movie feel not so good. With blackout curtains, you can create a home theater-like space and enjoy the movie anytime. Moreover, you can control the amount of light entering your place and save your interior.
V. Comfortable sleep
Blackout curtains especially help those who work all night and need to take rest in the morning. They provide you absolute privacy and give you a complete blackout that helps you enjoy a comfortable night’s sleep during day. They control the light and help you adjust it according to your requirements. They create a just-right environment for sleeping and help you wake up fresh and energized.
VI. Best window treatment
Blackout curtains enhance the functionality of the windows and can be added as curtain’s lining. They blend easily with the heavy drapes, blinds, vinyl and bamboo curtains and create a charming look. They also help you layer up the curtains. This way you can put any of the layers aside and open the other one to create the desired look. This provides a designer and versatile look to any window creating a bold and statement look.
Related Source: https://imperialrooms.co.uk