6 Ways to Clean for your Silver Rings

The brilliance and versatility of sterling silver jewellery make them great accessories. Both men and women wear these beautiful silver pieces. It is one of the top metals preferred by jewellers to make as they are easy to mould and soft enough to engrave designs or words. One of the notable silver jewellery is the Silver Rings. They are known for their neutral nature and a great accessory choice. Due to its commercial demand, there are a lot of couples who opted to go for sterling silver engagement rings and wedding bands.
Caring for your Silver Rings
Silver rings are available in many varieties. It holds tremendous value and is a perfect gift option. If you like and collect silver accessories, you should also learn how to care for your jewellery. You can buy cleaning solutions that can clean your items. However, these solutions may contain harsh chemicals that might give you allergic reactions. The other option is to use general household items that are proven effective when cleaning silver.
1. Baking Soda, Salt, Boiling Water, and Aluminium Foil
Layer your bowl with aluminium foil before adding two tablespoons of baking soda and salt. Pour boiling water and mix it well. Make sure to stir the solution properly so that the baking soda and the salt dissolve. Soak your Silver Rings for one minute. Rinse the jewellery with water and pat it dry. If there are still signs of tarnish, then you can soak it again longer than one minute.
2. Lemon and Salt
Mix three tablespoons of salt and hot water in a bowl. Squeeze a lemon into the mixture and place the tarnish silver jewellery into the solution. Let it rest for five minutes or so. Get a clean cloth and scrub the jewellery. If possible, use a silver cleaning cloth to make it more efficient when cleaning.
3. Non-Whitening or Non-gel Toothpaste
Squeeze a pea-size amount of toothpaste into the silver rings. Rub the paste into the jewellery using a brush or sponge. However, most owners of silver jewellery prefer the sponge to avoid the metal from getting scratched. Rinse the ring with fresh water before drying with a clean cloth.
4. Lemon Juice and Olive Oil
Mix one teaspoon of olive oil and ½ cup of lemon juice in a large bowl. Use a small microfibre cloth and dip it into the mixture. Squeeze the solution out of the fabric and brush it softly onto your rings. Rinse the jewellery and let it dry.
5. Baking Soda and White Vinegar
For this solution, mix ½ cup of white vinegar and two tablespoons of baking soda, then soak the Silver Rings into the solution. Let it sit for two hours. This gentle mixture is for jewellery with heavy tarnishing.
6. Baking Soda and Water
Make a paste of baking soda and water. Unlike the first option, this remedy does not require you to dissolve the soda. The procedure is to make a paste and not a solution. Apply the paste to the silver rings and polish it with a clean cloth. If you have detailed letterings on your jewellery, dilute the cream with water and brush it with a soft-bristled toothbrush. Rinse it with warm water and dry.
A piece of jewellery that is well-cared for can last for years. Just like any other precious metals, silver is also valuable that can even become heirlooms. So make sure that your sterling silver rings are tarnish-free so that you can continuously enjoy using it.