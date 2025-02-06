A.Potts Fall/Winter 2025: Progressive Chic

NEW YORK, Feb 6, 2025/ FW/— No, this collection is not political, far from it. Designer Aaron Potts described the collection as chic, progressive, modernist, unfooled, unimpressed and that art is revolution.
Unveiled at in Hudson Yards today, the collection was inspired by black panthers and spotted leopards which also defined the color palette. Predominantly black with splashes of gray and white, the collection merged formal and informal looks, high street and street vibes.
One look can easily be worn by a rapper while another can be worn in a Black & White ball that leans on modernist. There are pieces that you can incorporate in your everyday wardrobe while there are looks that verge on avant-garde perfect for MTV Music Awards red carpet.
Each piece is accompanied with either jewelry by Tribe Aesthetic, hats by Ashaka Givens, and footwear by Andre Assous (women’s) and Florsheim (men’s). Thus each look is styled uniquely and impeccably.
A.Potts Fall/Winter 2025 collection is not for the faint of heart but the daring fashionista who is not scared to blur the lines between art and fashion.
Photos by Ned & Aya, courtesy of A.Potts
