Brooches: Small Tokens of Affection for Mother’s Day

Accessories, Fashion April 15, 2020

anne klein broochesThe dictionary defines the brooch as an ornament fastened to clothing with a hinged pin and catch. Considered a decorative jewelry item, the brooch traces its origins from the Bronze Age (circa 3300 – 1200 BC), so no one really knows who invented it.

Interestingly enough, even after 5,000 years, the brooch’s main function has changed little, it remains a fashion decorative accessory that attaches to clothes. From lapels and collars, around necklines, even all over your jacket, the brooch easily becomes a fashion statement.

Of course, women and sometimes men have found other uses for it for the past 5 millennia. Case in point, the brooch has been used as a hair ornament. It can be attached to the headband or a fascinator.

Brooches have been observed clipped on handbags and totes. Matching brooches have also been used as buckles for shoes.

And here’s the clincher, brooches are not just fashion statements; they are also used as political statements.

Huh? What did you say?

As political statements, the brooch is called a pin, because a pin is usually a smaller brooch that attaches with a small sharpened rod and push-on safety clasp, but some use the rotating rod with a clasp, similar to that of brooches.

So, yes, the little American flag pin that we always see on politicians, or the little colored “ribbons” from pink to yellow to purple, depending on what you are supporting are actually brooches.

That said, we should not bring up politics on Mother’s Day. We should stick to the boxed Anne Klein Brooch series that are miniature works of art on their own right.

From the Goldtone Pavé & Colored Enamel Flower Cart Pin, the Goldtone Colored Crystal Orchid Pin to the Pavé Bow Pin, Mom will love these new additions to her accessories collection.

And since this Anne Klein Brooch collection is affordably priced at $28, you can give her several without breaking the bank!

Gold-Tone Imitation Pearl and Crystal Wreath Pin, Created for Macy’s
Gold-Tone Purple Crystal Flower Pin, Created for Macy’s
Pavé & Stone Flying Bird Pin
Gold-Tone Crystal Flower Burst Pin, Created for Macy’s
Pavé Bow Pin, Created for Macy’s
Gold-Tone Crystal Bird Pin, Created for Macy’s
Stone Flower Cluster Arched Pin
Gold-Tone Pavé & Imitation Pearl Bow Pin, Created for Macy’s
Gold-Tone Stone & Crystal Leaf Pin, Created for Macy’s
Gold-Tone Pavé & Colored Enamel Flower Cart Pin, Created for Macy’s
Gold-Tone Colored Crystal Orchid Pin
Mari Davis

A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net

