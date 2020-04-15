Brooches: Small Tokens of Affection for Mother’s Day

The dictionary defines the brooch as an ornament fastened to clothing with a hinged pin and catch. Considered a decorative jewelry item, the brooch traces its origins from the Bronze Age (circa 3300 – 1200 BC), so no one really knows who invented it.
Interestingly enough, even after 5,000 years, the brooch’s main function has changed little, it remains a fashion decorative accessory that attaches to clothes. From lapels and collars, around necklines, even all over your jacket, the brooch easily becomes a fashion statement.
Of course, women and sometimes men have found other uses for it for the past 5 millennia. Case in point, the brooch has been used as a hair ornament. It can be attached to the headband or a fascinator.
Brooches have been observed clipped on handbags and totes. Matching brooches have also been used as buckles for shoes.
And here’s the clincher, brooches are not just fashion statements; they are also used as political statements.
Huh? What did you say?
As political statements, the brooch is called a pin, because a pin is usually a smaller brooch that attaches with a small sharpened rod and push-on safety clasp, but some use the rotating rod with a clasp, similar to that of brooches.
So, yes, the little American flag pin that we always see on politicians, or the little colored “ribbons” from pink to yellow to purple, depending on what you are supporting are actually brooches.
That said, we should not bring up politics on Mother’s Day. We should stick to the boxed Anne Klein Brooch series that are miniature works of art on their own right.
From the Goldtone Pavé & Colored Enamel Flower Cart Pin, the Goldtone Colored Crystal Orchid Pin to the Pavé Bow Pin, Mom will love these new additions to her accessories collection.
And since this Anne Klein Brooch collection is affordably priced at $28, you can give her several without breaking the bank!