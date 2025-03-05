Chic, Dry Cleaning, Laundry, and Tailoring Services in SOHO

At Kerby’s, we’re all about top-notch garment care with a personal touch. With over a decade of experience in dry cleaning, tailoring, and laundry services, we know what it takes to keep your clothes looking their best. We offer expert alterations, professional dry cleaning, and reliable laundry services—whether you need a quick refresh, a perfect fit, or a rush job, we’ve got you covered.
Our goal is simple: quality service, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction every step of the way. Visit us and experience the Kerby’s difference—where your clothes get the care they deserve!
Located at 110 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
Website: www.kerbysnyc.com
Email: Kerby@kerbysnyc.com
Phone: (646) 419-0080
You must be logged in to post a comment.