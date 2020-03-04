Color Me Fashionable with Pantone

When Pantone announces the Color of the Year, everyone listens. But, what if Pantone, the global authority on color introduces 315 new colors?
Well, everyone from fashion designers to interior designers are all ears, or in this case, all eyes. In fact, everyone who has something to do with color (which is basically everyone on the planet) has their curiosity piqued.
On March 3, 2020, Pantone introduced 315 new colors and new supporting digital solutions to the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors Color System.
Refreshed and restyled for greater utility, Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors combines the industry’s most relevant color palette with new digital solutions that streamline your digital and physical color workflow.
Newly arranged by color family, it’s now easier and more intuitive to find the perfect shade and includes additions in every color, including over 70 new hues of blue and 50 new shades of pink.
With color being a more important aspect of lifestyle today, this new palette was strategically selected to reflect current and future color influences across fashion, home furnishings, and product design, along with the Pantone Color Institute’s trend forecasting, color intelligence, and consumer and client color research. These tools across Pantone guided the expansion and enhancement of the new color offering.
The Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors product suite has helped designers around the globe creating product for fashion and home furnishings and the related product markets (i.e. footwear, activewear, cosmetics, accessories, hard home) use the color language to select, communicate and control color throughout the design process.
Additional updates to the system include:
- An all new layout that is refreshed, restyled and absolutely required for today’s designer.
The new Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors formats have been redesigned to best meet the color needs of designers while streamlining digital and physical color workflow. Each of the new Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors cotton and paper formats have been refreshed, restyled and redesigned to make the color selection process more intuitive. Featuring a palette of 2,625 colors arranged by color family, designers can now find that right color, shade and tone faster than ever. Increasing the utility of the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors products enables designers to more quickly turn inspiration into a product reality.
- Brand new colors that empower a greater range of expression.
The release includes the addition of a brand-new collection of 315 new colors to the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors cotton and paper formats. With color being more important to every aspect of lifestyle today, these new colors have been strategically selected to reflect current and future color influences across fashion, home furnishings, interior and product design worldwide.
New design technologies that enable new color innovations.
- Having digital access to each of Pantone’s 2,625 colors enables designers to seamlessly streamline digital and physical workflows. Spectral data support ensures fast turnaround and accurate, on-schedule production.
When paired with the new physical color offering, software and mobile apps from Pantone enable seamless integration between digital and physical workflows, increasing efficiency (or saving time and money) by streamlining the color development process and ensuring color accuracy through quality control and on-schedule production.
Pantone Connect, a color library and palette management ecosystem, can be integrated directly within design tools like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign to provide final delivery of color into design files. Each of the colors in the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors Library is supported by spectral data in both QTX and CXF format, further accelerating product speed to market and providing quick access to other color values including RGB and L*a*b*.
For more information visit Pantone online at pantone.com.