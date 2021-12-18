Do I Need a Haircut?! 4 Signs the Answer Is Yes

Did you know that the average woman spends nearly $3,800 on her appearance every single year? For many women, keeping up with a beauty regime can feel like a part-time job in and of itself.
However, even when you have the best intentions, it can be easy to let life get in the way and before you know it, it’s been months (or even years!) since your last hair appointment.
Fortunately, your hair comes with built-in reminders to let you know when you need a haircut. Keep reading to learn about the most common signs you need a haircut.
1. You Start to Notice Split Ends
If you’re wondering when to cut your hair, one of the first things you should do is to inspect your hair for damage. For starters, take a look to see if you notice split ends. These look almost like feathery ends and are a clear sign of breakage. If you notice split ends and do nothing to fix them, they’ll only continue breaking up the shaft of your hair, so don’t leave them alone.
Schedule a trim or full haircut at a place like inscapebeautysalon.com to take care of them as soon as possible. Then, use a nourishing hair mask regularly to help prevent them from forming in the future.
2. Your Hair Lacks Volume
Another sign to help you determine when to get a haircut is when your hair no longer has volume and begins to look lifeless. The longer you go without a haircut, the more the dead ends will start to weigh all of your hair down.
As a result, your hair will no longer look full and bouncy and will instead look dull and drab. Getting a fresh cut is one of the best ways to add volume to your roots and bring your hair back to life.
3. Your Hair Tangles Easily
Some of us are more prone to tangles than others, but if you notice that your hair is becoming harder and hard to comb through, it’s likely a sign that you need a haircut.
As we mentioned above, the longer you go between cuts, the more likely it is for your hair to become damaged. Damaged and brittle hair becomes tangled easily, leaving you with a nest of knots every time you try to comb it out.
When your hair is tangled, try applying a leave-in conditioner to help gently work through the knots to prevent even more damage. Then, schedule your next cut.
4. Your Hair No Longer Holds a Style
Few things in life are more frustrating than spending time styling your hair, only to have it fall out within minutes. Instead of seeing this as a sign that you need to apply more hairspray, it’s more likely that your hair needs a cut.
Heat styling, in particular, causes damage to your hair that you can help eliminate with regular cuts. When your hair is limp after you spend time styling it, you need to schedule a haircut as soon as possible.
Don’t Ignore These Signs That You Need a Haircut
If you pay attention to your hair by looking for the signs we mentioned above, your hair will tell you when you need a haircut. Don’t wait to book your next appointment so your hair stays healthy and you can feel confident in how you look.
