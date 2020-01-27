Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring 2020: Elegant & Feminine #ParisHauteCouture
From the press notes:
Maison Georges Hobeika’s Spring-Summer 2020 Couture collection brings together some of the designer’s favorite stylistic moods and inspirations: the force of nature, the ecstasy of freedom and the philosophy of entertainment.
These inspirations are expressed in elegant and feminine outfits that invite us to the shores of Sardinia illuminated by the Virgilian sky, the sparkling reflections of the turquoise Mediterranean and the glistening sensuality of golden sand.
Photos courtesy of Georges Hobeika
