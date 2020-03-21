Giuseppe Zanotti Men’s Shoes Fall/Winter 2020: Versatile & Dynamic

An evolution in style. For the Fall/Winter 2020 Men’s Collection, Giuseppe Zanotti reimagines the concept of elegance with a line-up that is versatile, dynamic and full of innovative, unexpected stylistic twists.
For day, formal shoes take on new appeal with richly textured materials and iconic details. Classic English styles are reinvigorated with graphic constructions for a youthful and creative aesthetic. Chelsea boots and moccasins take on new life thanks to unexpected contrasts, such as futuristic plexiglass heels or Western-inspired buckles.
Colors are saturated and rooted in nature. Red, plumb, black, bottle green and dark brown come to full life on beautifully worked leathers, whether supple calfskin, embossed or vegetable dyed.
One of the strongest statements of the season is the biker boot. Channeling both military and more aggressive street styles, the lace-up is decidedly contemporary and urban. For an unexpected twist, this season it’s crafted in black or khaki canvas with leather trim and a transparent rubber tread.
The ‘90s are the starting point for Fall’s square-toed loafer—an inimitable style with a cool POV. Featuring the House’s signature “mezzo sacchetto” construction, the shoe offers the wearer maximum flexibility, comfort and lightness. The same construction and appeal is also found in the season’s Chelsea boot—a style not to be missed.
For evening, it’s all about masculine glamour. Rich embroideries and black-tie details come together in the perfect cocktail shoe. These timeless styles—reimagined each season—are the epitome of self-expression.
In the Giuseppe Zanotti sneakerverse, there’s a new protagonist—the Talon. The super-lightweight, ergonomic high and low-top features a distinct eagle-claw rubber sole. Available in solid, mirrored and iridescent leather, the new sneaker is inspired by old school court styles—the kind found in classic American basketball films, like “White Men Can’t Jump.” When paired with the new “Winter Jacket”—a leather puffer in soft-as-a-glove nappa—they’re a slam dunk.
Photos courtesy of Giuseppe Zanott