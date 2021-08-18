How to Choose Engagement Rings for Women

So, you’re ready to make your engagement official. Congratulations!
Before you pop open the champagne, of course, there’s one little task to get through: engagement ring shopping. This grueling process can take anywhere from a few days to a few months, especially when you think about the huge spectrum of options in today’s modern trends. Worse, that’s without considering all of the stunning vintage designs you might want to choose!
If you’re getting a migraine just thinking about the decision fatigue you’ll soon feel, don’t fret. Assuming you’ve already got a budget in mind, here are some simple tips to find the right engagement rings for women.
Start With the Shape
Most people find it easiest to start by narrowing down the shape of the desired stone, as this feature is often the most eye-grabbing part of any diamond engagement ring. This factor is also critical because it can have a major impact on your budget, depending on the types of stones you’re looking at. Certain cuts, like round cuts, tend to be more expensive than others, meaning that if sticking to your budget is important, you’ll want to consider the prices up front.
Consider the Metal and Setting
With the centerpiece decided, you can move on to the metal of the ring. Most people choose precious metals like gold and its variations as well as platinum, palladium, and silver. One helpful tip for many searchers is to consider how the ring will fit in with the metals of the receiver’s other jewelry, especially if they intend to keep it on their hand most of the time.
The setting is where it gets tricky: there are countless options! Here, it can be best to select a few general styles that suit you before continuing to narrow down your options with the research in later steps.
Factor In Your Lifestyle
If you or your spouse-to-be plans to wear the engagement ring every day, it’s important to keep your lifestyle in mind. For example, while you may lean toward the aesthetic of softer metals like silver, these choices may not be ideal for anyone with a hands-on job or an active lifestyle. In addition, if the receiver is the type of person who doesn’t often make time for cleaning their jewelry, tarnish-free options might be better.
Cast a Wide Net
Once you have the details in mind, it’s a good moment to start doing some hard research—and getting a little creative! Determining where to get your engagement ring can be tricky, but many people find it helpful to consider a variety of sources.
Whether you look for second-hand or vintage engagement rings, shop at a local supplier, or do some convenient digital shopping at an online jeweler like NayaYoung.com, it’s a good idea to consider all of the options available to you. You never know where you’ll stumble across the right ring!
Find the Perfect Engagement Rings for Women
There’s no getting around it: finding the perfect engagement ring is going to be a time-consuming task. After all, you’re selecting a piece of jewelry that will be with the two of you for years to come! However, using the simple tips above can help you organize your search with ease, narrowing down your options bit by bit until you land on the right option to pair with your personal preferences.
Want to stay on top of the current trends in jewelry and beyond? Make sure to check out our other posts for more tips like these!