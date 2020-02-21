La Redoute x Victoria/Tomas Spring / Summer 2020: Paris Safari

Released before Paris Fashion Week, the La Redoute x Victoria/ Tomas capsule collection is a true fusion of the establishment and the emergent, the meeting of the old guard and the new guard. The 183-year old La Redoute, the second largest retailer of women’s apparel in France, and Victoria/ Tomas, the new fashion darling who took Paris by storm five seasons ago.
Founded by Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins, Victoria/Tomas affixes its signature aesthetics to an exclusive collaboration with La Redoute. Safari-like silhouettes, functional accents, bold print mixes… A chic and very fashionable wardrobe for a feminine and conquering look.
Inspired by a scorching summer in Paris, essential pieces for a wardrobe adapted to urban heat has been created. With a very safari-oriented silhouettes punctuated with touches of yellow, the collection is aptly titled “Paris Safari.”
La Redoute x Victoria/Tomas Spring/Summer 2020 capsule collection does not have precise contours. The pieces are designed for women of all ages and all morphologies, who wear the pieces in a very natural way by integrating them into their own wardrobe.
A standout in the collection is the reimagined trench coat which changes the look in an instant. And when it comes to more summer pieces, the two dresses in the collection will be perfect in the evening this summer.
Photos courtesy of La Redoute X Victoria/Tomas