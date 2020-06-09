Mixing It Up: How to Wear Jewelry With Different Outfits

Have you accumulated a lot of jewelry over the years? If so, you might love all the different options that you have when you go to get dressed every morning.
But at the same time, you might also struggle when it comes to figuring out how to wear jewelry with all the different outfits that you might put on at the start of a new day. Dressing stylish can be difficult to do when you don’t know how to match up the right jewelry with your outfits.
Some people find it fun to experiment with jewelry over time to see what works and what doesn’t. To them, this is a big part of the reason why they wear jewelry in the first place.
But for others, trying to learn how to dress up using jewelry can be a huge hassle. Some of them even put off wearing jewelry because they don’t know exactly what works and what doesn’t.
Do you fall into this category? If you do, learn more about how to wear jewelry with different outfits below.
Looking for the Right Jewelry for Everyday Outfits?
More often than not, you’re going to live your life in a T-shirt and a pair of jeans. You might not want to put on any jewelry at all when you have these kinds of casual outfits on.
But it’s worth noting that you’re more than welcome to wear jewelry on the days when you have these types of clothes on. You can learn how to dress in style, no matter how casual your look might be.
That being said, you shouldn’t ever overdo jewelry when you’re wearing T-shirts and jeans. You’ll obviously want to leave your good pearls and your diamond necklaces at home on days when you’re dressed down.
That doesn’t mean you need to leave all your jewelry at home. You can wear a nice wristwatch, a few rings, and maybe even one or two silver necklaces to complete your look.
These might seem like small touches in the grand scheme of things, but they can make a big difference in the way that you look and feel when you put them on.
Need to Know Which Jewelry to Wear to the Office?
If you work in an office and have to wear nice clothes every day, it can be a little hard to stand out. How can you make yourself look different from everyone else in your office when you all basically have to wear the same thing?
One of the best tips for dressing stylish in an office is accessorizing your clothes with jewelry. You can separate your style from your coworkers’ styles by picking and choosing the right jewelry to wear to work.
You don’t want to go too far off the deep end when wearing jewelry to work. You should stay away from colorful rhinestone necklaces, earrings that dangle too much, and, of course, bracelets that make an excessive amount of noise.
But there are small ways in which you can incorporate jewelry into a work outfit without distracting anyone in your office. You should consider going with tiny hoop earrings, a tasteful watch, or a small diamond necklace when getting dressed for work.
Rifling Through Your Jewelry Box for a Formal Event?
When you’re picking out what to wear to a formal event, like a wedding, a banquet, or a benefit, it’ll really be your time to shine. You can pull out all the stops when you’re figuring out how to wear jewelry for any kind of formal event.
Formal events are reason enough to break out your good pearls, your shiny diamonds, and anything else that you would describe as “showstopping.”
The best way to dress in style for a formal event is by taking your jewelry to the next level.
But even with all this in mind, you don’t want to look as though you found a box of jewelry and put it all on at once when accessorizing an outfit for a formal event. You want each piece of jewelry to serve a greater purpose when it comes to making you look and feel your best.
Oftentimes, your best bet will be to choose one incredible piece of jewelry that will immediately catch people’s eyes and then surround it with smaller pieces of jewelry that complement it. This will produce the best results for any formal event.
Trying to Track Down Jewelry for a Night out on the Town With Friends?
Getting dressed up to go to a bar or a nightclub is a lot different from getting dressed up to go to a formal event. When you’re getting ready to go out with a group of friends, you can throw out most other rules about wearing jewelry and go with whatever you like best.
Do you want to wear a simple pair of earrings and a basic necklace so that you don’t have to worry about your jewelry all night long? Have at it!
At the same time, if you want to get all dolled up and wear half of what you have in your jewelry box, that’s OK, too. Going out with your friends should be all about having a good time and feeling comfortable while you do it. It’s why you shouldn’t allow yourself to be too concerned about jewelry in these instances.
Knowing How to Wear Jewelry Will Make You Look Much More Stylish
As you can see, different outfits will call for different approaches to putting on jewelry. You need to know how to wear jewelry in all the situations that we described.
It might seem a little overwhelming at first. But some of the tips and tricks found here should make it a little easier. You should also feel free to mix and match your jewelry to see which looks you like best and which ones you want to avoid.
