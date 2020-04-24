Accessories April 24, 2020

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Bold & Colorful Jewelry for Mom

Shane Co.
Dinner and flowers might be out of the question for Mother’s Day this year, but she can still receive something colorful from you!

From the Baguette Rainbow Gemstone Necklace to the Multi-Colored Sapphire Hoop Earrings, Mom will love these bold and colorful pieces from Shane Co. jewelers.

Founded in 1929 and run by four generations of the Shane family, the Shane Co. is famous for the incomparable beauty of their ethically source colored stones, specifically sapphires and rubies.

Shane Co. carries 16 natural sapphire colors – more than any other jeweler – in popular shades like lavender, peach, and a range of blue, just to name a few.

Shane Co Mother's Day

  1. 14K Rose Gold Ruby, Pink Sapphire and Diamond Stackable Ring
  2. 14K Rose Gold Princess Cut Pink Sapphire Stackable Ring
  3. 14K White Gold Multi-Colored Baguette Sapphire Ring
  4. 14K Yellow Gold Multi-Colored Sapphire Hoop Earrings
  5. 14K Yellow Gold Multi-Colored Sapphire Rainbow Ring
  6. 14K White Gold Baguette London Blue Topaz and Diamond Necklace
  7. 14K Rose Gold Amethyst Necklace
  8. 14K Yellow Gold Baguette Rainbow Gemstone Necklace
  9. 14K White Gold Multi-Colored Sapphire and Diamond Necklace
  10. 14K Yellow Gold Multi-Colored Baguette Bar Necklace

Shane Co. Mother's Day

 

Mari Davis

