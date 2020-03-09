On Earth Day: Plastic is Out, Bamboo is In

With Covid 19 better known as the corona virus dominating the headlines, it is so easy to put the plastic problem, i.e., the improper disposal of plastic at the back burner.
Not to ignore the immediate danger of Covid 19 to human lives but plastic can be toxic and a danger to human life. It can be a silent killer the same way the indiscriminate use of pesticide was in the 1950s. It would take Rachel Carson’s 1962 book “Silent Spring,” for everyone to be aware of the problem.
“Silent Spring” represented a watershed moment, selling more than 500,000 copies in 24 countries as it raised public awareness and concern for living organisms, the environment and the inextricable links between pollution and public health.
Carson passed away in 1964. She did not see the birth of Earth Day on April 22, 1970 which was celebrated by 20 million Americans taking to the streets to create awareness about the environment.
2020 marks the 50th year of Earth Day. On its half century mark, the fight for a clean environment continues with increasing urgency, as the ravages of climate change become more and more apparent every day. ()
Taking to the streets, holding parades and rallies on Earth Day might not be possible with Covid 19 hanging upon us.
But we can still celebrate Earth Day, and not just for one day, but the whole year round by using environmentally friendly everyday items.
1. Stop using plastic bags and start using reusable bags like the Verloop Gossamer Totes.
For those of us who wouldn’t be caught dead carrying plastic, Verloop introduces a two-for-one beauty: light-as-air, fully reversible gossamer totes that are perfectly sized for small purchases and are sweet additions to spring looks.
Gossamer totes in blue, red violet, whisper pink, smoke gray and yellow. ($34) The Gossamer collection also includes scrunchies that double as sensational bracelets. ($15) Available at verloopknits.com.
2. Here’s something to smile about – Bamboo Toothbrushes
Want something to smile about? MamaP’s bamboo toothbrushes for adults and kids (and pets!) are an easy way to ditch plastic in the bathroom. Put the “b” in big, beautiful planet this Earth Day and every day by choosing bamboo.
Did you know that more than 1 billion plastic toothbrushes end up in landfill each year? By using bamboo toothbrushes, you are going to help make that number less.
Another thing, bamboo is a fast-growing plant that’s naturally pest resistant, 100% biodegradable and antibacterial, among other advantages. As a carbon off-setter, bamboo absorbs five times more carbon dioxide while producing 35% more oxygen.
3. Use matches instead of plastic lighters.
Plastic lighters are so convenient, that’s why they are popular. But they are not refillable so once they are used up, they go to the landfill. Start using matches; they are biodegradable. A perfect match for you is the Skeem Design’s Scented Matches which are infused with their exclusive fine fragrances.
Gently perfume the air with a scent that lingers even after extinguished. Prism-shaped boxes with a striker flint hold 60 matches. ($24) In six scents and available at skeemshop.com.
4. Knit Bottle Sleeves have more uses than just keeping your drink warm or cold.
Wine lovers are already aware of the charming and eco-friendly knit bottle sleeves that are made from yarn remnants which would otherwise go to landfill. You can use it over and over.
Better yet, you can also use it as a colorful gift wrap when gifting wine. Best of all, it can also be used as a festive flower vase! Available at verloopknits.com. ($19)
5. Helix Match Cloche
Made of handblown glass topped with a cork stopper, Skeem Design’s Helix Match Cloche is designed to be repurposed. Once the matches are gone, the vessel can be filled with keepsakes for a gift that keeps on giving.
The Helix Match Cloche is available at skeemshop.com in two sizes and three match tip colors. Small Match Cloche ($30) Not shown: Tall Match Cloche ($48)