Decorating your home can be a tedious task, but an enjoyable one for those who want to get more creative. It can be difficult to decide on a colour scheme or aesthetic to your home which is going to appear warm and also stylish. Whether you’re looking to impress your friends with your new look, or simply want a home to be proud of as soon as you walk through the door, we’ve put together some stylish home decoration ideas for you to take away and start decorating with.
Personalised Canvas Prints
A personalised canvas print is a great way to add style and a feeling of love to your home. Personalised canvas prints can be a printed photograph of you, your loved ones, your pets or even a simple landscape photograph.
When looking for canvas prints as your next wall art piece, you should think carefully about the space in the room, what atmosphere you are looking to create and the aesthetic you are looking to bring to life in there. Being selective with your canvas prints can help to bring an element of style into your home, while showcasing your personality.
Add Texture
Adding texture to your walls can help you to create a new dimension and improved aesthetics to a room within your home. Textures can come in a variety of styles and patterns and can be applied in a number of ways. You can add texture using paint which can help to hide imperfections within drywall and is a more traditional way to enhance the feel of a room.
Alternatively, you can be more creative by adding woven pieces and tapestries to your home to add texture to a room. Woven textures, stencils and weave walls can be subtle or can be highly eclectic depending on your taste, commanding attention in a room.
Don’t Forget Your Windows
When decorating your home, you should never forget the main source of natural light – the windows. Blank window spaces can be transformed into a stylish accessory within your home simply and easily. Choose from drapes and curtains, blinds, shades, silks and linens to help with window coverage, but be particularly careful of the light you’re trying to bring in (or stop bringing in) to a room.
For example, if you’re looking to maximise the light in a room in a stylish way, then you may opt for sheer white curtains. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a pop of colour in an otherwise neutrally toned room, then drapes with a colourful trim may give you that enhanced look you’re trying to achieve. With so many options to choose from, you can get incredibly creative with your windows to add an element of style to your home.
Get Inspired By Nature
Nature is one of the most beautiful elements to draw inspiration from when you’re decorating your home. You can use nature to help you to decide on your colour palette for each room, build texture or simply to decorate empty spaces to help make a room warm and inviting. Plants are becoming a common feature in many rooms (even the bathroom!) as people are bringing nature into their homes. You don’t have to decorate with nature though. Think colours – jute, seagrass, marble, stone, all of these can bring plenty of character into a home without being too overpowering.
[Photos by Dan Gold and Thanos Pal, from Unsplash]