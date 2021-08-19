The 7 Most Popular Engagement Ring Shapes

You’re finally ready. You’ve been in a relationship for a while and things have been great; you’re in love. You want to stay with this person forever. It’s time to take the next step and pop the question.
To do that, you’ll need an engagement ring, and that’s the tricky part. There are so many rings to choose from–how do you decide what to buy?
One of the things that distinguishes a ring is the shape of its diamond. Engagement ring shapes vary wildly, with all kinds of different cuts available. Which is the right cut for you?
To choose, you’ll need to understand the different engagement ring shapes and the style each of them represents. Read on to learn how to pick the perfect engagement ring for your sweetheart.
1. Round
This is one of the most basic engagement ring shapes out there–it’s just a rounded gem. Being simple doesn’t make it a bad choice, though. There’s a reason the classics are classic.
One of the reasons the round brilliant cut is so popular is the multitudes of facets it creates on the gem. This causes light to reflect off it more, ensuring lots of eye-catching sparkles.
Round diamonds are very popular for their timeless elegance; they never go out of style, and they match virtually any taste. That makes them a safe bet for any engagement ring.
2. Oval
An oval diamond is similar in shape to a round diamond, but it’s longer. An oval brilliant cut is just as shiny and beautiful as a round brilliant cut, but the oval shape means there’s more surface area to play with.
Oval engagement ring shapes help accentuate long fingers, adding some elegance to a delicate hand.
The popularity of oval diamonds is on the rise. They offer a similar level of classic style as round diamonds, but at the same time, they’re more unique and add some personal style to the ring.
With lab-grown diamonds also becoming more popular, a lab-grown oval engagement ring might be one of the trendiest rings you could buy!
3. Marquise
The marquise is one of the rarer engagement ring shapes. It’s similar to the oval, with a long shape and rounded edges. Where it differs is the ‘head’ on either end of the shape.
An oval is fully rounded, but a marquise comes to a point on either end. This gives the diamond a more distinctive, unique appearance.
Like ovals, the marquise shape is excellent for lengthening the look of fingers or accentuating long fingers. A marquise also offers a lot of surface area for sparkle–in fact, it has even more surface area than an oval.
This shape is perfect if you want a rare and interesting look for your engagement ring while still maintaining some timeless style.
4. Princess
There are a few options for square diamonds, with one of the most prominent being the princess cut. The princess shape is notable for its sharp corners and unique facets.
The princess diamond has been steadily growing in popularity for decades, and while it’s not as popular as the classic round diamond, it’s still a great choice for someone who wants a traditional look to their engagement ring.
A princess cut has more facets than a standard round brilliant cut, which results in more sparkles. The tradeoff is that princess cut facets are smaller–but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
There’s a nice balance to this ring shape: a solid geometric square shape combined with a glittery, eye-catching number of facets.
5. Cushion
The other popular option for square diamonds is the cushion cut. It’s a slightly different shape than the princess diamond; a princess diamond is defined by its sharpness, while a cushion is softer and more rounded.
The soft corners and curved edges put this shape somewhere between round and square.
The cushion is one of the more classically popular engagement ring shapes; they were popular a few centuries ago, and as a result, many surviving diamonds from old royal families are in the cushion shape.
With that in mind, a cushion diamond is a great way to make your partner feel like royalty!
6. Emerald
The emerald is to square shapes what the oval is to a classic round cut. It takes the same general principle and elongates it, adding more surface area and a more unique look.
Emeralds aren’t perfectly rectangular, though. Instead, they have squared-off corners, making them an elongated octagon. Those squared corners are full of sparkling facets.
The emerald shape offers a lot to love: it has a large surface area, clean lines, and striking symmetry. It looks sophisticated and, of course, shiny.
One of the most interesting things about this shape is that its facets catch the light differently than most of the other engagement ring shapes we’ve covered.
There are fewer facets than in a brilliant cut, and the ones that are there are in more straightforward shapes. This allows the gem to play with light in a distinctive way.
7. Pear
Perhaps the most unique shape on this list, pear diamonds break the mold of engagement ring shapes by looking more organic and natural compared to the geometric round and square shapes.
Pear diamonds are rounded on one end but pointed on the other, looking like a teardrop or the fruit that lends the diamond its name.
The pear diamond is often set on its side, offering an asymmetrical style that other engagement ring shapes lack. This helps the diamond stand out, and makes it a wonderful choice for people who want something a bit different.
The Best Engagement Ring Shapes
Choosing an engagement ring can be stressful; you want something that will wow your future fiancée but doesn’t clash with their style. Understanding engagement ring shapes will help you make the right choice.
