Top 11 Googled Cosmetic Procedures Explained by an Expert

Beauty might be in the eyes of the beholder, as an old saying goes, but you can help the “beholder” see beauty… Okay, this might be a tongue-in-cheek take on Margaret Hungerford’s 1878 book “Molly Bawn.” Still, one has to agree that the 21st century has given women (including men) options to achieve their ideal beauty via cosmetic procedures.
Cosmetic procedures grow in popularity every year. In fact, in 2022 in the United States there were 26.2 million cosmetic procedures performed in the United States, a 19% increase from 2019. So, what are the most googled cosmetic procedures?
Cosmetic Procedure/ Search volume
- BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) 304K
- Laser Hair Removal 190k
- Botox 147k
- Microneedling 126k
- Liposuction 73k
- Rhinoplasty 63k
- Tummy Tuck 58k
- Hair Transplant 51k
- Cool Sculpting 36k
- Breast Augmentation 29k
- Mommy Makeover 28k
The list is ranked by the average number of monthly searches and the data was pulled from SEO software firm Ahrefs and commissioned by The Ratio by Body Math. Dr. Mariangela Rivera, a board-certified general surgeon who received her medical training at Yale Medical School provided input about the findings, what they are and who the ideal candidates are for ideal results.
1. BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift)
A Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is a cosmetic surgery that enhances the buttocks by using the patient’s own fat. Fat is removed via liposuction from areas like the abdomen or thighs, purified, and then injected into the buttocks for a fuller, contoured shape. Ideal candidates have sufficient excess fat, desire a more defined buttock, and are in good health with realistic expectations. It is also important that candidates maintain a stable weight post-surgery for optimal results.
2. Laser Hair Removal
Laser hair removal is a cosmetic procedure that uses concentrated light beams to target and destroy hair follicles, reducing hair growth in areas like the legs, underarms, and face. It’s suitable for most skin types and works best on individuals with light skin and dark hair. Ideal candidates are those seeking long-term hair reduction and who have realistic expectations. Multiple sessions are typically required for optimal results, and maintaining consistent treatment is key to achieving and sustaining hair-free skin.
3. Botox
Botox is a cosmetic procedure that involves injecting a purified form of botulinum toxin into specific facial muscles to temporarily reduce wrinkles and fine lines. It’s commonly used on areas like the forehead, crow’s feet, and frown lines. Ideal candidates are individuals looking to smooth out facial wrinkles and prevent new ones from forming. Botox is most effective for those with mild to moderate lines and who want a non-surgical option for facial rejuvenation. Regular treatments are needed to maintain results.
4. Microneedling
Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure that involves using fine needles to create tiny punctures in the skin, stimulating collagen production and promoting skin rejuvenation. It’s commonly used to improve the appearance of scars, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin texture. Ideal candidates are individuals looking to enhance their skin’s texture and tone without extensive downtime. Microneedling is suitable for most skin types, and multiple sessions are often recommended for optimal results. Consistent treatment can lead to smoother, more youthful-looking skin.
5. Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic surgery that removes excess fat from specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, thighs, hips, and arms, to create a more contoured and proportionate appearance. The procedure involves using a suction device to target and eliminate fat deposits that are resistant to diet and exercise. Ideal candidates are those who are near their ideal weight but have stubborn fat areas they wish to reduce. Liposuction is not a weight-loss solution but a body-sculpting technique, and maintaining a stable weight post-surgery is crucial for long-lasting results.
6. Rhinoplasty
Rhinoplasty, commonly known as a nose job, is a cosmetic surgery that reshapes or resizes the nose to enhance facial harmony or improve breathing. The procedure can address concerns such as a hump, asymmetry, or a deviated septum. Ideal candidates are individuals who are dissatisfied with the appearance or function of their nose and are in good overall health. Rhinoplasty can achieve subtle changes or a significant transformation, depending on the patient’s goals.
7. Tummy Tuck
A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, is a cosmetic surgery that removes excess skin and fat from the abdomen while tightening the underlying muscles to create a flatter, more toned midsection. It’s often sought by individuals who have loose or sagging skin due to weight loss, pregnancy, or aging. Ideal candidates are those in good health who have achieved a stable weight but are unable to improve their abdominal appearance through diet and exercise alone. Maintaining a stable weight post-surgery is important for preserving the results.
8. Hair Transplant
A hair transplant is a cosmetic procedure that involves moving hair follicles from one part of the body, typically the back or sides of the scalp, to areas with thinning or no hair, such as the crown or hairline. The procedure is commonly used to treat male and female pattern baldness. Ideal candidates are individuals with sufficient donor hair who want to restore a fuller, more natural-looking hairline. Hair transplants provide permanent results, but multiple sessions may be needed for optimal coverage.
9. Cool Sculpting
CoolSculpting is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate stubborn fat cells in targeted areas, such as the abdomen, thighs, and love handles. The body gradually removes the destroyed fat cells, resulting in a more contoured appearance over time. Ideal candidates are those near their ideal weight who have specific areas of fat that resist diet and exercise. CoolSculpting is not a weight-loss solution but a body-sculpting treatment, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important for sustaining results.
10. Breast Augmentation
Breast augmentation is a cosmetic surgery that enhances the size and shape of the breasts using implants or fat transfer. It’s commonly chosen by individuals who wish to increase breast volume, improve symmetry, or restore fullness lost due to weight loss, pregnancy, or aging. Ideal candidates are those in good health with realistic expectations who want to enhance their breast appearance. The procedure can be customized to achieve the desired look, and maintaining a stable weight and healthy lifestyle is important for long-term satisfaction with the results.
11. Mommy Makeover
A mommy makeover is a combination of cosmetic procedures designed to restore a woman’s body after pregnancy and childbirth. It typically includes breast augmentation or lift, tummy tuck, and liposuction, but can be tailored to address specific areas of concern. Ideal candidates are women in good health who have completed their families and want to regain their pre-pregnancy shape. A mommy makeover can address issues like sagging breasts, excess abdominal skin, and stubborn fat.