Top 5 Factors to Consider When Choosing a Liposuction Surgeon

Liposuction is a popular procedure all around the world but the majority of the procedures take place in the United States.
1. Qualifications and Experience
Make sure that you review every surgeon you have on your list. Look online or ask them for their credentials and qualifications. Besides having a medical degree and state board certification, your surgeon should be certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.
Find out how much experience the surgeons have performing this procedure. Is it second nature at this point or are they fairly new in the practice?
2. Hospital Accreditation
Is the hospital or outpatient location accredited? Accredited facilities must undergo thorough reviews in regards to equipment, staff, surgeon credentials, and operating room safety. Knowing that there is a third party reviewing the facility gives you peace of mind.
3. Payment Considerations
Ask the surgical office staff about their payment policy. Do they accept your insurance? Do they file with your insurance company? Are there certain portions of the procedure that are not covered?
4. Before and After Photos
Ask for some before and after photos to see what kind of results you can expect. The surgeon should be eager to show off their skills and the quality of their work. This will help you visualize and explain what you want from the procedure.
5. Safety Measures
Go with a surgeon who is willing to limit the amount of liposuction performed in one day. Less than 4 liters of fat and fluid is the safest.
The surgeon should not do liposuction on too many areas of the body on a single day and spread out the surgical days one month apart if you require more than one day of lipo. The surgeon should also advise you to avoid any unrelated surgical procedures on the same day.
After learning the factors you should consider when choosing a liposuction surgeon, one important thing to remember is you should feel comfortable with the surgeon. Even if the surgeon checks all the boxes on your list, feeling at ease with the surgeon and surgical team is a big part of a liposuction surgery experience.
