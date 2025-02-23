Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2025: Eclectic Grace and Style

Titled “Opulence of Orient Express,” the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2025 Collection is a statement of grace and style that hankers on the days when life was led on a leisurely pace. Inspired by the resurgence of luxury train travel in Europe, Zang Toi created an eclectic collection for the “bevy of international jetsetters making their grand entrance onto the newly relaunched opulent Orient Express, flaunting their love of gorgeous and glamourous couture collection.”
Opening with a floor length caftan crafted in opulent carpet silk organza, Zang Toi set the tone of the collection – luxe dressing is alive and well! Yes, fast fashion exists, but in the world of Zang Toi, it’s pushed aside for the exquisite world of made-to-measure dresses where everything is tailored to your specifications.
And with the train travel theme of the collection, Zang Toi proposed an eclectic set of dresses and pant suits, because after all, when you travel, you pack clothes to wear for different occasions – breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktail, even an excursion.
So, Zang dressed the women as if they are “strolling the ancient grand bazaar and blue mosque of Istanbul in the finest Ottoman-inspired caftan looks.” Zang then included couture suits, coats and dresses adorned with furs and jewels for the day when they are socializing as the train travel to its destination. And of course, for the soirees at night when the passengers wear their show stopping evening dresses and gowns.
As this is the House of Toi’s 36th anniversary, fans of the New York-based designer easily recognized some re-imagination of looks from Zang’s previous collection. After all, what are archives for? And as he explained in an interview backstage, he said, “I’ve always wanted to be Zang Toi, and not the “next” someone. So, this is me.” And if you ask this journalist, that is the secret of his success!
Bravo Zang for another gorgeous, delightful and beautiful collection!
Photos by FashionWindows
