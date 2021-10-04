5 Necklace Trends of 2021

When it comes to getting ready for the day, the accessories you choose can change your outfit. One of the most low-effort but impactful pieces to help transform your style is a necklace.
While many undoubtedly have staple pieces that will last forever, mixing different styles and types of necklaces can keep you fashionable.
Not sure what necklace trends to embrace for the remainder of 2021? Continue reading for some of the most stylish types of necklaces to add to your jewelry box.
1. Nameplates
With the reassurance of Y2K fashion, bold nameplate necklaces are coming back. These bold necklaces were popular among teenage girls and young women during the beginning of the 21st century.
You can find these popular necklaces in many different languages, helping to widen your options. Whether you need the Latin alphabet or want to gift an Arabic name necklace, there are pieces available for everyone.
2. Dainty Chokers
Another early aughts-inspired trend on the rise is delicate chokers. While the original accessories were made of elastic or fabric, dainty chain necklaces are taking the world by storm.
Available in both gold and silver, these delicate chains often have small pendants or charms attached, adding a unique texture. Worn on their own or layered with other pieces, these chokers make an impact.
3. Crystals
As many people embrace spirituality, crystal jewelry is becoming much more popular. From wire-wrapped raw stones to double-pointed pendants, there are plenty of options and styles to choose.
Whether you want to embrace the healing power that many believe crystals offer, or you like the beautiful natural patterns and aesthetics, there are plenty of stone options out there for you to wear.
4. Astrological Vibes
In the same vein as crystals, many people are taking an interest in astrology. One of the most popular pieces on the market right now, these also make great necklace gifts for those looking to embrace their starry side.
Whether you want to show off your sign with a glyph pendant or you want a more subtle starry-eyed chain, there are plenty of necklaces you can choose.
5. Pearls
Though many consider pearls a fashion staple, they also have the reputation of being too pious or mature for many people to style. However, styling this classically chic accessory isn’t impossible.
When paired with other necklaces, pearls create visual interest and texture. You can also opt for a strand with a pendant to modernize and revitalize this piece.
Stay Fashionable With These Necklace Trends
Necklaces are one accessory that can help you express your style, interests, and personality!
Whether you’re looking for the best necklace gifts for friends or family, or you want to add to your jewelry collection, following these necklace trends will help you stay stylish.
