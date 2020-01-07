Alon Livné Chosen BEST WOMEN’S and BEST BRIDAL Designer in Israel!

‘At Mag’, Israel’s leading fashion and lifestyle magazine has chosen Alon Livné as the Best Womenswear Designer in Israel for the 2nd year in a row! Livné is the first person ever to win 2 awards in a single night from the prestigious magazine, taking trophies for both ‘Best Womenswear‘ and ‘Best Bridal‘ designer.
ABOUT ALON LIVNE:
Since the age of 20, Mr. Livne has worked in some of the most prestigious European fashion houses, having trained at Alexander McQueen in London and working for Roberto Cavalli in Florence.
Since branching out on his own in Tel Aviv in 2010, Livne has managed to achieve recognition from many of America’s A-list celebrities. Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell and many others choose to wear his opulent and innovative designs. Livne’s couture line has gained popularity among leading stylists; ELLE, Vogue, PAPER and W Magazine are some of the many publications featuring his designs in their editorials.
Concurrently with building his couture line for celebrities and custom-made orders, Livne has built a successful high-end bridal line currently selling in the some of the most prestigious bridal boutiques in the U.S and around the globe under the “LIVNE WHITE” label. Among the many retailers carrying the line since 2014 are Saks Fifth Avenue New York & Beverly Hills, Mark Ingram Atelier NY, Morgan Davies London, Heritique Seoul, Helen Rodrigues Australia and Truly Enamoured Singapore.
In 2017 Livne relocated to NY to launch his RTW line.