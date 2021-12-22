7 Tips for Styling a Rolex Watch

If you’re lucky enough to own a Rolex watch, you know that there is beauty to all of the different ways you can style it. The tricky part is knowing where to start. Even the most sophisticated and fashion-forward person can feel stuck.
That’s where this guide comes in. Styling a watch is always fun but it’s a little different when it comes to a Rolex.
Keep reading to learn some tips for how to spice up your Rolex watch.
1. Consider a Pre-owned Rolex
First things first, there’s no right way to purchase a Rolex. As long as the item isn’t counterfeit, you are in a safe spot. One of the benefits of purchasing a pre-owned Rolex instead of a new one is that you don’t lose value.
When you purchase a new watch, the value drops immediately and significantly, not unlike driving a new car off the lot. As soon as you leave the Rolex store, that resale value plummets. For some people, that’s not a concern, but if you’re interested in alternatives then you’ll want to purchase a pre-owned Rolex.
This ends up saving you a ton of money, especially if you ever decide to sell your Rolex.
2. Know Your Fit
Investing in a Rolex means that you’ll be able to wear and enjoy this stylish accessory every day. This is why you want to know your style and what’s in your closet before making the purchase. After all, it’ll be a lot more difficult to style your formal watch in a mostly casual wardrobe.
You want your Rolex to be a representation of your personal style. This means getting a formal watch if you work in a suit-and-tie type of office or finding a watch that works in both a casual and an upscale setting. You might love how a watch looks but it doesn’t mean it will work with the rest of your clothes.
Making sure that the watch is the right size is also crucial. If it looks too loose or too tight, it can throw the entire outfit out of balance which is why you want it to fit snugly on your wrist.
3. Match to the Occasion
There isn’t really a wrong way to wear a Rolex, the goal is to feel comfortable and confident. With that said, you’re looking for style advice and there are some helpful things to keep in mind. The best thing you can do to style your watch is to ensure that the watch is appropriate for the occasion.
If you’re going to some sort of dance or gala, you’ll want to wear a yellow gold Rolex Cellini. This is a simple but refined option, better suited for a formal event than the sports watch. Obviously, any Rolex is sure to impress but why not go for the option that was designed to work for the event?
Rolex makes a variety of different watches, with varying degrees of simplicity and style. You can find the right option for pretty much any occasion, so don’t be afraid to use that to your advantage.
4. The Right Color Is Important
Although this may seem like a given, understanding the variety of different watch colors and how they can enhance an outfit is important. When it comes to Rolex watches, you’ll have a myriad of options to choose from. Not only do Rolex watches come in a variety of finishes, but you can switch out the bracelet and have any color band you want.
It’s good to stick to classic finishes, like gold or silver, but the more adventurous stylist might want to try a pop of color to really make their outfit shine. Consider a pink bracelet band if you’re wearing an all-black outfit, or stick to neutral tones for a casual day out.
5. Casual Isn’t Out of the Question
Speaking of a casual day out, don’t assume that your Rolex is only suitable for formal events. The beauty of this watch is that it really shines in casual spaces. This means that you can throw your watch on for a family picnic or to go see a movie with your best friends.
Ideally, you are wearing a more casual watch than a distractingly elegant option. Stick to a more versatile design and enjoy the confidence you’ll feel.
6. Careful With Replicas
When you’re figuring out how to buy a Rolex, you’ll need to be careful with all of the options available. Rolex watches are not only valuable but they’re in demand as well, this makes them vulnerable to counterfeiting. As you look at different options, be sure to be diligent, especially if there’s a low price tag.
Do your research before adding a watch to your cart. If there’s something suspicious or it seems too good to be true, it’s best to avoid the purchase.
7. Take Good Care of Your Watch
If you want your Rolex watch to complete an outfit, it’ll need to be in good condition. You can retain the value of your watch if you take care of it well. You can do this by avoiding extreme temperatures, double-checking the water resistance before going for a swim, wiping down your watch at the end of the day, and winding it regularly.
Doing all of these tasks will ensure that your watch continues to shine. It’s easier to style a Rolex watch if it continues to look straight out of the box.
Styling a Rolex Watch
Despite the surge in impressive technology, wearing a watch will never go out of style. This is one of those fashion trends that is timeless. Whether you’re new to the world of wearing a Rolex watch or a seasoned professional, everyone needs some styling tips now and again.
One of the best qualities of Rolex watches is that they are versatile and you’ll enjoy finding the perfect outfit to balance everything together. Use these tips as the foundation but explore all of your options.
