Are Fashion Watches Worth Buying?

Excuse me, do you have the time?
Long before the days of cell phones, people used to wear watches to keep track of time. Over the years, these handy instruments became more about fashion and status. If you weren’t around for the glory days of watches, then you might be wondering what a fashion watch is.
We’re here to let you know that fashion watches are here to stay. Read on to learn all about them.
What’s a Fashion Watch?
A fashion watch is any watch that is manufactured by a particular brand as an accessory. In short, any watch could technically be labeled a fashion watch, if it looks good.
There is some controversy on the exact definition of this term. Purists believe that a true fashion watch is crafted by a brand, but it doesn’t account for the bulk of their sales. Think Chanel or Ralph Lauren, their main product is clothing and not watches. On the other hand, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any fashion historian who doesn’t think that Swatch Watches or Fossil Watches weren’t crafted with fashion in mind.
Watches that are created with pure function in mind are unlikely to be classified as fashion. Anything you find at REI for your hiking trip probably qualifies as a functional watch.
Fashion Watch Price Ranges
The great thing about fashion watches is that they come in a wide variety of price points. This makes them an easy item for anyone to add to their look.
For example, a Curren watch is stylish and functional, but it won’t put a major dent in your wallet. Swatch watches are created with fashion in mind, and they average around $100 a pop.
On the other hand, high-end watches can set you back thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars. Chanel watches start around $5,000 and the cost of a Rolex will likely make your head spin.
Does a Fashion Watch Hold Value?
It depends!
High-end watches are more likely to not only retain their value, but they’ll probably increase in value over the years. For many people, a high-end watch is an investment opportunity that makes the initial price tag a little bit easier to swallow. Super exclusive watches have fetched as much as $31 million at auction!
Take good care of your fashion watch, and it might just take care of you.
Add a Watch to Up Your Style Game
Sure, it’s super convenient to check your cell phone when you need the time, but your phone won’t turn as many heads as a beautifully crafted fashion watch. Whether your budget is large or small, there’s a watch out there for every outfit you can dream up. If you haven’t already started your watch collection, then there’s no better time than the present to dip your toe into the fashion watch pond.
Are you interested in learning more great ways to look more fashionable without blowing your budget? We’re here to give you a helping hand. Check out the rest of our blog for tons of tips and tricks!