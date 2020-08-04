Checklist for Your Next Hiking Trip in Rainy Mountains

Going for a trip in the rainy mountains is often a fantastic way to explore a scenic view. You can either go deep into the mountain or stick around the lower slopes and edges. However, you have to equip yourself with essential hiking items to keep your hiking enjoyable. In other words, it includes more than just having a men’s or womens raincoat.
Clothing and Footwear
The type of clothing and footwear you intend to carry with you is pretty crucial. Since you are going to the rainy mountains, a men’s or womens raincoat, heavy and warm clothes are a must-have. For instance, pack the right pair of top-wear and pants for all your mountain hiking endeavours.
For the top wear, consider a warm, insulated jacket and vest. Plus, a warm hat and gloves can help too. Moreover, having the women or men raincoat is a necessity. It will keep you going without your body getting wet. When it comes to pants, consider long underwear, which is water-resistant because some raincoats don’t cover the entire legs.
Besides that, understand the terrain of the rainy mountains and choose an apt pair of shoes or boots. This will help you have a non-sliding movement, which, otherwise, could lead to accidents. Synthetic or wool socks are the best for keeping your feet warm and comfortable. Above all, your choice of cloth wear should give you excellent protection and comfort while on a hike.
Navigation
Hiking in the rainy mountain can sometimes be tricky, especially when you lack a proper navigation system. No one likes getting lost on the way into the deep forest beneath the mountains. So, having a map of the hiking location can help you. Plus, you must have a reliable compass direction. As a result, you will understand the area you are and trace your way out with ease.
Food & Water
Of course, you must pack snacks, sandwiches, energy drinks, jerky, nuts, and others. So, you can always eat and drink whenever you feel your energy is down. If you intend to hike in groups, pack essential cookware and foodstuffs you need. Although this could be tiresome and dependent on the number of days, you will be hiking. Additionally, you may also need to have a durable tent. Besides that, carrying a bottle of water can help quench your thirst.
Emergency & First Aid Kit
You may never know what trouble will get you while hiking in the mountains. As we all know, such places have plenty of dangerous animals like snakes or pesky insects. Besides that, you can fall or get hurt by any object. Therefore, it is a good idea to carry your first aid kit with all the necessary items to help you in such situations. For instance, pack antiseptic wipes, antibacterial ointment, adhesive bandages, or pain-relief medication. Moreover, a lighter or fire starter and a whistle could help alert other people that you need some help.
Health & Hygiene
Your hygiene and health are also crucial, and you should pack the essentials that will be of help. Consider things like hand sanitizer, sunglasses, insect repellent, sanitation trowels, and toilet paper. For ladies, carrying sanitary pads is also vital.
Hiking Extras
A camera will help you capture the beautiful moments and amazing things you like. Also, a headlamp or flashlight could help illuminate your hike whenever it falls dark. This section may also consist of binoculars, stationary and two-way radios or phones.
In conclusion, the above hiking gear is a must-have for any trip to the rainy mountains.