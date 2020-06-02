Clean Origin specializes in Cushion Cut diamonds.
Cushion cut diamonds were once referred to as an “old mine cut”. A old mine cut is a square diamond with rounded corners, much like a pillow. While generally less brilliant than round brilliant diamonds, cushion cut diamonds often have better fire, which refers to the colored and sparkle seen in a diamond under light. Which is a big part of their appeal.
Cushion cut diamonds look slightly smaller than some other shapes. Cushion cuts also ‘face up’ smaller than some other shapes of diamond, which means that they look slightly smaller when viewed from the top. This is because they are cut deeper and carry more of their weight under the ‘girdle’ of the stone.
Clean Origin’s diamonds feature large facets that increase brilliance and rounded angles that contribute to a romantic look. A look that stylish women for over a century have loved. Because of their exact shape Clean Origin can assist a new bride in choosing their facet pattern as well as setting.
With over one hundred cushion cut diamonds to choose from, the bride can decide whether she prefers a more square shape for a bolder look, or a rectangular shape to help accentuate long fingers.
