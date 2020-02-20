Coach Raises its Street Creds with BAPE x Coach Collection

After a highly successfully unveiling of its Fall/Winter 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week, Coach once again catches the eyes of fashionistas with the limited edition BAPE x Coach collection.
A collaboration with the iconic Japanese Streetwear label “A Bathing Ape” (BAPE), this capsule collection of leather goods and ready-to-wear represents a fusion of the established codes of both brands while simultaneously celebrating the unique attitudes of their hometowns, New York and Tokyo.
Bold and playful, BAPE x Coach channels the labels’ shared spirit of authentic self-expression and unexpected urban style. The melding of their sensibilities can be across the BAPE and Coach outerwear, ready-to-wear, footwear and leather goods.
The collection features an interpretation of Coach’s Signature pattern crossed with BAPE’s Ape Head logo, rendered in camouflage, khaki and rainbow jacquard.
Stand-out pieces include a down puffer jacket in leather, BAPESTA sneakers (the shoe celebrates its 20th anniversary this year) and backpacks in Coach’s Academy silhouette, all featuring the Ape Head Signature pattern. T-Shirts in regionally exclusive colorways will be available in New York and Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Paris and London.
To underscore the connection between two fashion houses from two global capitals, the BAPE® x Coach lookbook features talent photographed in their hometown cities.
Model and songwriter Kōki brought the collection to life in the Ebisu District of Shibuya in Tokyo, while actor and musician Quincy Brown brought his own style to the line in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Both subjects were captured by photographer Quil Lemons, a rising New York-based talent whose work has appeared in Out, The Face and Vogue.com.
A Bathing Ape, was founded in Tokyo in 1993, and has since become one of the leading names in streetwear both in Japan and across the globe.
BAPE x Coach is available in limited quantities at Coach.com, BAPE.com, and select Coach and BAPE STORE locations.
Photos courtesy of Coach