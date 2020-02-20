Accessories, Fashion, New York, Trends February 20, 2020

Coach Raises its Street Creds with BAPE x Coach Collection

bape x coach
Accessories, Fashion, New York, Trends February 20, 2020
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach

After a highly successfully unveiling of its Fall/Winter 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week, Coach once again catches the eyes of fashionistas with the limited edition BAPE x Coach collection.

A collaboration with the iconic Japanese Streetwear label “A Bathing Ape” (BAPE), this capsule collection of leather goods and ready-to-wear represents a fusion of the established codes of both brands while simultaneously celebrating the unique attitudes of their hometowns, New York and Tokyo.

Bold and playful, BAPE x Coach channels the labels’ shared spirit of authentic self-expression and unexpected urban style. The melding of their sensibilities can be across the BAPE and Coach outerwear, ready-to-wear, footwear and leather goods.

The collection features an interpretation of Coach’s Signature pattern crossed with BAPE’s Ape Head logo, rendered in camouflage, khaki and rainbow jacquard.

BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach

Stand-out pieces include a down puffer jacket in leather, BAPESTA sneakers (the shoe celebrates its 20th anniversary this year) and backpacks in Coach’s Academy silhouette, all featuring the Ape Head Signature pattern. T-Shirts in regionally exclusive colorways will be available in New York and Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Paris and London.

To underscore the connection between two fashion houses from two global capitals, the BAPE® x Coach lookbook features talent photographed in their hometown cities.

Model and songwriter Kōki brought the collection to life in the Ebisu District of Shibuya in Tokyo, while actor and musician Quincy Brown brought his own style to the line in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Both subjects were captured by photographer Quil Lemons, a rising New York-based talent whose work has appeared in Out, The Face and Vogue.com.

A Bathing Ape, was founded in Tokyo in 1993, and has since become one of the leading names in streetwear both in Japan and across the globe.

BAPE x Coach is available in limited quantities at Coach.com, BAPE.com, and select Coach and BAPE STORE locations.

Photos courtesy of Coach

BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach
BAPE x Coach

 

Mari Davis

A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net

Give a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
March 30, 2015Fashion New York

IIKONEE Fall 2015

From the press notes: Iikonee design philosophy: Simplicity and starkness tell a story about the celebration of space and timelessness …