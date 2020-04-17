Easy Closet Makeovers

Do you feel flustered getting ready in the morning? Are you always looking for that one shirt you can never find? Perhaps it is time to overhaul your closet with some simple organizational hacks. This guide will help your streamline your clothing, accessory, and shoe storage make getting ready in the morning a breeze.
Color Coordination
The easiest way to sort your clothes in your closet is by color. Bands of color make it easy to find a black T-shirt in a pinch, or a red blazer that wows before a dinner or interview. Start by removing all items from your closet and laying them on your bed or a flat surface. Then, analyze your empty closet to determine how much hanging space you have. Next, group your clothes by type.
For example, put all pants in a pile, work shirts in another, casual shirts in another grouping, and dresses on their own. Make as many categories as you need for the types of garments you own.
Then, starting with one category, arrange the items in your closet from light to dark. For example, in the hanging pants section, one would start with white-washed jeans, then progress to light denim, dark blue denim, and then black jeans.
In dresses, hang white and summer dresses first, followed by bold colors, and end with dark neutrals like gray and black. A natural color progression within each category makes it easy to spot the exact outfit pieces you need at any given moment.
Shoe Sense
Once your clothes are back in order, it’s time to think about your soles. In the same fashion as the hanging items, sort by color and shoe style to easily grab and go for any occasion. Consider a hanging shoe rack to stack thinner shoes like flip flops and flats.
Accessorize and Organize
Finally, it’s time to organize the finishing touches of your wardrobe. For jewelry, one might consider jewelry drawer organizers to keep bracelets, necklaces, and earrings in order. Other accessory ideas include hanging your scarves for easy access and displaying hair accessories and headbands on a neat tray for ease of access.
Consider displaying perfume and other lotions in your closet on a decorative tray or shelving unit. Not only will these organizers add a touch of glamour to your closet, but using them will also help you tidy up the room after each use.
No one has to be an organizational genius to tackle a closet. Focus on style, color, and easy accessibility to keep your closet in tip-top shape.