How Does Laser Hair Removal Work? Your Need-to-Know Guide

Are you a skeptic wondering, “how does laser hair removal work?” You keep hearing about it, but you don’t know if you should believe the hype. Could it be that easy?
It’s not too good to be true. It really can be that easy.
We’ve created a brief, need-to-know guide that answers all the questions you’ve been asking about laser hair removal.
How Does Laser Hair Removal Work?
So laser hair removal, how does it work exactly? Obviously, lasers are involved, but there’s much more to know about the removal process, cost, and upkeep. Let’s dive in!
The Process
To prepare for your session, the hair must be trimmed or shaved to maximize laser effectiveness. Avoid sun exposure during treatment duration and arrive at each appointment with clean skin, void of any products.
Laser hair removal uses safe, medical-grade lasers to carefully target hair follicles. The pigment in the hair absorbs the light beam, destroying the hair follicle to cease regrowth.
Each session lasts approximately 30 to 45 minutes in duration and it is typically recommended to complete them on a biweekly or monthly basis. On average, treatment lasts between 6 and 10 appointments to achieve intended, permanent results.
Different lasers provided different levels of discomfort. For specific information on this and other provider-specific details, it is best to contact clinics you are interested in to make an informed decision.
The Benefits
Ditch the razor.
Laser hair removal quite literally removes the hair so you don’t have to. Between the time it takes to shave and the inevitable skin irritation, you have a lot to get back to! Time and smooth, healthy skin are priceless.
How fast does laser hair removal work? You can expect to see results starting after your first treatment. At first, hairs will grow back at a slower rate. After multiple treatments, some clients noted no regrowth. At completion, hair growth is non-existent.
The Cost
Laser hair removal costs vary depending on the size of the area you choose. For example, your underarms are a much smaller surface area than your legs, which is reflected in the cost.
For reference, some of the most popular smaller areas include upper lip, cheeks, chin, sideburns, bikini line, and underarms. Larger areas are considered full face, legs, arms, back, and chest.
The Long Term Results
How long does laser hair removal last? Unfortunately, there is no certain answer.
Everyone’s body reacts differently. However, there is a high success rate of clients reporting seemingly permanent successful hair removal without regrowth.
Shave Time Off Your Routine
No more wondering “how does laser hair removal work?” Now you know what to expect from all angles — before, during, and after. If you’re ready to shave no more and take your life back, find a treatment center near you!
