The Complete Guide to Getting Beautiful Eyelashes

Some say that eyelashes are the curtains to the windows of the soul.
If this is true, then they deserve all of the five-star treatment you can give them. They frame your eyes, and when looked after properly, can give your face that extra spark you are looking for.
Yet, what can you do to get and keep your eyelashes thriving? With so many beauty tips and tricks out there, how can you know which will truly get you the eyelashes of your dreams?
We’re here to help in your quest for beautiful eyelashes, so continue reading below for all you need to know.
Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize
The first step in pretty much any beauty routine is to moisturize. Yet, in your endeavors to get longer eyelashes, you may not have considered that your eyelashes also need to be moisturized.
You can apply coconut oil or castor oil to your lash line to keep your tiny hairs healthy and reduce any instances of breakage. This is especially helpful if your eyelashes are becoming brittle due to mascara use or eyelash adhesives.
While there are no conclusive studies that prove these oils can help grow longer eyelashes, they will help to keep them looking shiny and healthy.
Use a Brush or Comb
Combing and brushing your eyelashes is a simple first step to achieving the best eyelashes. By using a spoolie brush to comb your lashes together and turn them up gently, you can avoid them growing in all different directions.
By doing so, you are increasing lash health and promoting them to grow longer, as they are not turning in all separate directions.
Choose the Right Mascara
Choosing the right mascara for your eyelashes is one of the most important steps of achieving pretty eyelashes.
Some mascaras are made for sensitive eyes, which can benefit you greatly if your eyes are allergic to eye makeup. These mascaras have a gentle formula that will help to prevent you from tearing up when applying them.
There are also lash boost mascaras, which have formulas that will help your eyelashes to grow and look fuller.
Choose a mascara with an anti-clump formula, and make sure to take note of the wand. Depending on the shape of your eyelashes, you’ll want a mascara wand that will work with you, not against you.
It’s also essential that you’re not putting too much mascara on. When applying, first dab the mascara wand with a tissue. This will remove any excess mascara that would clump on your lashes.
You only need a few strokes to cover your lashes adequately. Any more will start looking caked-up, which is to be avoided.
Apply your mascara in a sideways motion for it to look thicker. And, for the ultimate hack, before applying mascara, curl your eyelashes. This will naturally shape your lashes and widen your eyes, which will only be enhanced when you use your mascara.
Remove Eye Makeup Correctly
Just as the method of putting on eyelash makeup is incredibly important, so is its removal. Use a gentle eye makeup remover, either wipes or baby oil, and gently remove your makeup in a downward motion.
This will ensure that you are not damaging any of the tiny hairs on your lash line. Make sure not to tug too forcefully on your lashes, as they will easily pop out in chunks.
If you sleep with eye makeup on, your eyelashes will become more brittle, making removing the makeup in the morning more difficult. You will be more susceptible to accidentally removing lashes.
To avoid this, create a nightly makeup removal routine that includes both your face and eye makeup.
Try an Eyelash Serum
You’ve probably seen these popping up everywhere: magical serums that can lengthen your eyelashes in just a few short weeks!
While some of these do have ingredients that can help your lashes grow, others won’t do much more than coconut or castor oil.
When choosing an eyelash serum, first, take a deep dive into the ingredient list. Then look up the company, check out their reviews, and find if there has been any research or studies on their products.
Once you find one you like, apply it daily right above your lash line on both of your eyelids. This will help promote long, healthy lashes. But beware, these products usually aren’t cheap.
Apply False Eyelashes
Even if they’re not yours, false eyelashes and eyelash extensions can provide you with the gorgeous lashes of your dreams.
There are so many different kinds, brands, styles, shapes, and sizes that you are sure to find some that work for you. If you’re looking for a more dramatic look, false eyelashes are perfect for a night on the town.
Yet, you can also rock falsies every day, as there are more natural styles to choose from too. If you’re not a fan of the idea of gluing on your eyelashes, there are alternatives to this.
Now, there are magnetic eyelashes you can use. Apply the magnetic eyeliner, and your eyelashes will stick to it! No glue is required.
This also means the removal and application process just got so much easier, making false eyelashes a possible option for daily wear.
Interested in trying out false eyelashes or eyelash extensions? Visit https://lavaa.com/ now!
Ready to Have Beautiful Eyelashes?
Getting beautiful eyelashes is the goal of many people, and once you learn how to do so, it can be a fun and rewarding experience. Take the time to understand what your particular eyelashes need, and implement the above tips to get started on your journey to gorgeous lashes.
Are you in need of more beauty advice like this article? Of course, you are! Check out more of our website today to get your fill.