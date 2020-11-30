The Different Types of Necklaces Explained

It is believed that necklaces might have been one of the first ways that humans adorned themselves.
The first necklaces would most likely have been made of bone, stones, or shells.
Whether you have never in a jewelry where your self or if it is an essential part of your daily look, it is interesting to understand the different types of necklaces that exist.
Let’s take a look at your necklace options.
Riviere Necklace
This necklace style is commonly short at about 14 to 16 inches. This kind of necklace is strong with gemstones or rhinestones that are often buried in size. The name of the style comes from the French word for river, because of the graceful flowing nature of the jewelry as it lies on the neck.
Choker Necklace
Of the different types of necklaces, the choker is the shortest. It is worn snugly around the neck.
These were particularly fashionable in the period between the late 1800s in the 1920s. They also were popular during the 1940s, when they were referred to as dog collars.
Sautoir Necklace
This necklace is typically made out of beads, pearls, or chains and is a very long necklace style. There is often tassels hanging from the end or a single pendant.
The name of this style of necklace comes from the French word meaning “jump rope.”
Festoon Necklace
The festoon necklace is an elaborate piece that includes a wreath or a garland that hangs from two different points. One of the most famous festoon necklaces was born Queen Elizabeth in 1952.
Lavalier Necklace
This necklace is made with a chain that has a tassel or a large pendant at the ends. You can also find some lavalier necklaces with some smaller pendants that are hanging from the primary stone.
Bayadere Necklace
This style of necklace was incredibly popular during the 1700s. This is a braided necklace that is made from strands of beads or strings. It is common to see these necklaces made with pearls.
You will sometimes also hear this necklace type referred to as a rope necklace.
Bib Necklace
If you are looking for a large statement piece to wear as a necklace you might consider wearing a bib necklace. These can be made from a wide variety of materials, such as gemstones, glass beads, crystals, silver, and gold.
Materials are arranged in a way where there is a substantial band that in the front is much wider and starts to taper off towards the sides.
Flapper Necklace
You are probably familiar with the flapper necklace, as it is a quintessential piece of the iconic flapper style of the 1920s.
These necklaces were long and made of beads or pearls typically they might be 50, 60, or even 80 inches in length. The necklaces would then be tied in a knot.
Torsade Necklace
This necklace consists of beads or pearls on many different strings and twisted. It is then held together with a clasp.
If you are interested in wearing necklaces with a history, you might be interested to know that examples of torsade necklaces have been found as far back as the times of ancient Egypt.
Collar Necklace
A collar necklace is a necklace that, rather than hanging freely from the neck, my flat to the body. These necklaces are typically quite short and are often roughly 14 inches in length. You might find collar necklace is made out of a wide variety of materials such as rhinestones, gemstones, or gold.
Book Chain
Book chain necklaces were popular during the Victorian Era. Their popularity stretched into the 20th century. Book chain necklaces identifiable by the flat rectangular links that constitute them.
Lariat Necklace
Lariat necklaces can be worn in a number of different ways. Sometimes people tie their end together while other times they wrap the necklace around their neck and tie the necklace off. These necklaces can either be bold statement necklaces or elegant, thin necklaces.
Fringed Necklace
The fringe necklace is another ancient type of necklace. There is a main round chain off of which decorated lengths hang. Sometimes these things are all equal while other times they shorten gradually from the center.
Graduated Bead
This is a beaded necklace where the size of the beads are the largest in the center and the smallest toward the clasps. In this style of necklace, it is typically made with all of the same style of bead.
Pendant Necklace
The pendant necklace is a style of necklace where there is an ornament that hangs freely from the chain. This type of necklace was at first used as a way to adorn a talisman. This type of necklace has been present in most ancient and modern cultures.
Pendant necklaces can vary widely in size. From large statement pieces two tiny delicate ornaments.
Triple Strand Necklace
This is a beaded necklace made up of three strands of beads. This was a very popular style during the 1950s.
There’s a Wide Variety of Necklaces to Choose From
Necklaces can range from dainty, delicate, and tiny to bold, attention-grabbing, and chunky. There is no reason why your jewelry collection should not hold a few different types of necklaces. It can even be fun to layer several different necklaces together at once.
Whether you are drawn to gold, silver, glass beads, or gemstones, there are so many different necklace styles that there is bound to be one out there that suits you.
