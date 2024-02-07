Vartali Hair Salon: Where Old-School Cool Meets Cutting Edge Chic

What do designer Carolina Herrera, soprano Renée Fleming, actress Laura Linney, and singer Gwen Stefani have in common? Vartan Vartali is their favorite hairdresser.
For the past 45 years, Vartan Vartali, founder of Vartali Salon has maintained an A-List clientele that is the envy of many. With 60 years’ experience of creating innovative hair styles, Mr. Vartali has mastered numerous trends while also inventing new ones. At Vartali Salon, old-school cool maintains a symbiotic relationship with cutting edge chic. On-point and on-trend with a dash of the classic hair styles, new looks are imagined and reimagined daily.
Mr. Vartali’s French upbringing and English training background unite to lend him the versatility needed to reinterpret retro looks making a comeback into fresh, modern innovations for his clients. Popular recognition of Vartali’s ability to innovate fresh looks for his clients dates back decades: his short, striking Gamine cut was featured in late eighties issues of Vogue and the New York Times’s fashion section.
Speaking of classic looks, Vartali Salon’s creative director, Piet Sinthuchai cites the French Bob as an example. “It’s one of my favorites because it’s such a classic,” he says, “I very much enjoy coming up with novel ways to reconceptualize it.”
To celebrate 46 years in business, Vartali Salon will host a VIP party (by invitation) on February 29th. As part of a nostalgic look from the past, the will feature Vartali’s reimaging of ‘70s and ‘80s hairstyles on models wearing vintage performance gowns on loan from singer Jane Morgan’s “In My Style” collection. Mr. Vartali hopes to continue cutting hair for as long as possible, giving current and potential clients some time yet to experience his combination of practiced artistry and the vision required to stay, as long as he has, at the crest of the fashion wave.
