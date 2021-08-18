What Are Golf Polo Shirts for Men? (and When to Wear Them)

Depending on your knowledge of fashion, the party invitation dress code that mentions the phrase “smart-casual” can either make you panic or breathe a sigh of relief.
Fear not. The smart-casual look is easy to accomplish once you know a few tricks of the trade. And top of that list is investing in a high-quality golf polo shirt.
Here’s what you need to know about golf polo shirts for men and a few tips on how to wear them stylishly at your next important social event.
What Are Golf Polo Shirts for Men?
Polo shirts were first made famous by tennis player Rene Lacoste in the 1920s. Since then, these button-top cotton shirts have been a staple in every stylish man’s wardrobe.
More recently, fashion spotters have seen the polo shirt become a regular feature on the golf course. An unspoken dress rule, they combine the casual and the smart in the perfect balance for the regular golf-goer.
How to Wear the Golf Polo Shirt Stylishly
The good news for those unsure of their fashion sense is that men’s polo shirts are easy to get right. Just follow these few simple rules to ensure you always look the part.
Fabric
You can buy synthetic polo shirts, but choose cotton if you want to look the part and enjoy a comfortable, breathable material. You can buy polo shirts in silk, but fashion experts don’t recommend this.
Fit
A properly sized polo shirt isn’t tight-fitting on a man, so choose the next size up if the fit seems tight against the skin. The arm length should fit neatly on the biceps and the length long enough to tuck in.
Outfit
A golf polo shirt for men looks great with shorts or smart trousers. Try pairing a good-quality polo shirt with chinos for a stylish look that will last you from day to evening.
Sports Look
Since a polo shirt is a traditional outfit for golf, it’s one of the rare items of clothing that look just as great when dressing down for a more sporty look. So sneakers, caps, and other sportswear work fine with this type of shirt.
Avoid Layering
A polo shirt is a loose-fitting cotton, so don’t wear anything underneath it. Similarly, avoid too much layering with jackets or scarves. However, a polo shirt does look fantastic with a round-neck sweater.
Don’t Advertise a Brand
Some expensive polo shirts do come with a branded logo but keep things subtle. A big, brash brand looks out of place with a subtle smart-casual fashion statement.
Try a Pattern
Polo shirts don’t have to be plain colors. If you want to upgrade your look with something brighter, try a bold pattern, like this Hawaiian golf polo shirt.
Get Your Wardrobe Upgraded Today
You can become effortlessly stylish by adding one or two high-quality golf polo shirts for men to your capsule wardrobe. Even the most unsure fashion follower can get an instant transformation!
