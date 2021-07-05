Your Window to Fashion: Styling Earth Tones This Summer

If you’ve been following the latest fashion trends you may have noticed that earth tones are steadily gaining popularity. This includes brown, green, tan, and blue clothing and accessories.
Maybe you have been thinking you want to try this style for yourself. Earth tones look good all year long, you’ll look good in them this summer.
It can be difficult to pick out what pieces and colors you should wear, but we’ve got you covered with this complete guide.
Keep reading to learn how to style these colors.
What on Earth Are Earth Tones?
Earth tones are the colors you see in nature. This includes shades of brown, green, and blue. Occasionally, darker shades of red are thrown in the mix to represent fire.
These colors reflect nature and put us at ease when we see them. Earth tones, especially brown, have become increasingly popular colors for clothing in recent years.
Summer 2021 is set to see earth-tone outfits among the trendiest choices.
An Ocean Handbag
Funky handbags are so in right now. When you mix a good handbag and earth tones you can’t go wrong.
Light blue handbags styled with clothing the color of cream always look good. Lighter color like these for the summer will keep you cool while looking cool.
Sandy Sandals or Flats
Sandals and flats are a must for summer walks and beach days. Finding yourself a good pair of sandy-colored open-toed shoes will be sure to complete your summer wardrobe.
Whether you are trying to beat the heat at the beach or need a stylish pair of summery shoes for an outdoor barbeque, some earth-tone sandals or flats will save your look.
Brown, Tan, and Green Bottoms
You may hardly think to incorporate the earth tone color palette into your pants or shorts. Many people like to play it safe with blue or black denim and never explore the more exciting options.
When you pair a cream-colored top with some olive green shorts and cute sandals you will look trendy and stay cool. Take our word for it, these colors are going to be selling out fast.
Accessorize With Earth Tone Colors
Accessorizing is the best way to make an outfit look great. If you can’t find a cute earth-tone outfit to put together, try wearing some other neutrals and earth-tone accessories.
A cute earth tone necklace, earrings, and/or bracelet may be what your outfit needs. Trendy brands are coming out with the cutest earth tone jewelry, and you can see more here.
Enjoy Your Summer in Earth Tones
Swimsuits, shorts, tops, and accessories in earth tones are all going to be big this summer. You don’t want to miss out on this trend. refer to our guide to help decide what pieces and colors you should be buying.
If you enjoyed this article check out the rest of our page to explore more articles like this one!