The Disney x KITH Collection for Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary

To mark the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse’s first appearance, Disney and KITHcollaborated together on a capsule collection that explores and re-imagines the character’s iconography through the years. Each version of the character, one per decade, has been associated with a fabric for a total of 80 items. In addition to the garments and accessories, the collection also includes three different Chuck Taylors made together with Converse and a line dedicated to children.
The Mickey Mouse of the 1920s is associated with denim and the sportiest silhouettes: hoodies, trucker jackets and denim kimonos on which the image of the Disney character is embroidered or made with Swarowski crystals. For the 1930s, corduroy rugby jerseys and varsity jackets were chosen. Wool knitwear represents Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice in 1940s Fantasia. The flannel and striped rippling fabrics are the protagonists of the sections dedicated to the 50s and 60s respectively. The Mickey Mouse of the 70s is paired with the fleece and the one of the 80s the twill. Finally, for the 1990s, a line of puffer jacketswas chosen.
With the three shoes, Converse is added to the equation. The Disney x KITH x Converse Chuck Taylor 1970 comes in three versions: a classic beige canvas with the face of the different versions of Mickey Mouse printed below the lace line and the ears are the soles of the shoe. The second version is made of black leather has a timeline of the character’s development printed above the midsole and a raised sole unit. The latest version has a fleece-inspired look and has a black upper with a red tongue, a tribute to the character’s colors. All silhouettes present a slightly raised sole unit where the triple branding is present.
The Disney x KITH collection is available at all stores and on KITH’s official website.
IMAGES COURTESY OF: Disney x KITH