5 Styling Tips on How to Wear Necklace, Specifically the Pendant Necklace

How many times have you walked out the door without accessorizing your outfit? It doesn’t take a lot to spice up your outfit with a stylish piece of jewelry or belt.
It’s popular right now to wear a black turtleneck and a pair of jeans. Try to stand out from the rest and wear a necklace.
In this article, we’ll share 5 tips on how to wear necklaces with your daily outfits.
1. Styling Pearl Necklace
Pearl necklaces were all the rage this year. This past spring, you may have noticed people wearing pearl necklaces while on the runway.
If you’re wondering how to wear a pearl necklace, we’ll give you a few tips. Pearl necklaces work with casual and formal wear. If the Duchess of Cambridge wears pearl necklaces, you can, too.
You don’t have to wear only white pearls. Don’t be scared to mix it up and add rainbow colored pearls to your necklaces. Some designers even incorporate colorful pearls into their designs.
2. Wearing Long Necklaces
Long necklaces work well with almost any type of neckline, even v-neck shirts. If you’re wearing a high neckline, it’s best to wear a longer necklace.
Wearing a longer necklace with a turtleneck might elongate your torso. As long as you fill in the empty space in your outfit, you’re good to go.
3.Wearing Multiple Necklaces
A great way to fill in the empty space your plain turtleneck leaves. Layered necklaces allow the wearer to express themselves through jewelry.
Wearing a dainty choker with a longer necklace is a great way to bring attention to the top you’re wearing. This look works best with a loose t-shirt or tank top, or something that leaves your neck exposed.
If you’re going for a more modern look, try a chunky knit sweater with a choker paired with a longer necklace. Lariat necklaces are great for a layered look if that’s what you’re going for.
They are versatile and work with v-necks and scoop neck shirts. You can also wear lariat necklaces with formal wear like dresses or business clothes. They’ll give your outfit a vintage feel.
4. Match Other Accessories
If you’re wearing a necklace with a large pendant, don’t pair it with large earrings. Accenting your large pendant works best with smaller pieces of jewelry.
For example, if the pendant is white, try matching it with a pair of white pearl earrings. Hoops or dangly earrings won’t match with a large pendant.
Wearing a large pendant and hooped earrings clashes. People won’t know what to focus on, the pendant or the earrings. So, it’s best to leave the hoops at home and save them for another outfit.
5. Understand Your Neckline
It’s important to understand the neckline you’re wearing. Some tops go with pendant necklaces and others don’t.
Halter necklines are a good example. They’re designed to show off your shoulders — not your necklace. If you plan on wearing a halter top, accessorize your ears or wear a bracelet.
Turtlenecks and crewcuts work best with pendant necklaces and scarves.
Do You Know How to Wear Necklaces?
Now that you’ve learned these styling tips, you’ll have a better understanding of how to wear necklaces.
Finding the right necklace depends on the neckline of your top. And don’t be afraid to match it with a pair of earrings or a bracelet.
