A Simple Guide on How to Dress Country

It seems that the good old days of wholesome living are fading fast in this wild and crazy modern world. Even though the wide-open spaces are shrinking as the world gets smaller you can still find some ways to keep it country.
Learning how to dress country is a personal stylistic journey. Dressing country is all about embodying the mythos of country icons of bygone days, and incorporating some modern touches.
Learn how to keep it country right here with these tips on how to select the right country clothes.
Boots and Hat
The true country dress is all about embracing the same rugged simplicity that helped win the west in bygone eras. You want to select clothes that are functional, simple, but still stylish enough to make a statement.
Start with a solid pair of country boots. Your boots should be the foundation of your country look. They should be sturdy enough to survive the tough day-to-day grind of hard work, but stylish enough for social outings.
If you choose to wear a hat you have a couple of options that still fit the description of country clothes. Your first option is some sort of a cowboy hat. One of the most sought after is the classic Stetson.
However, as long as your hat keeps the sun off your neck and out of your eyes it should suffice. Another option for a hat is a baseball cap or trucker hat. Just make sure that it displays an appropriate country brand if it has one at all.
You may not need a hat to keep it country, so if you prefer to go without one that is fine as well.
Other Necessities for How to Dress Country
Once you have your boots and have made your hat selection it is time to move onto the other aspects of country dress. The first of these is a durable pair of work jeans. The Wrangler brand is one often favored in the country world.
Any sturdy, loose-fitting jeans should do the trick providing they are blue denim. Next, you need to find yourself a good work shirt. Shirts can range from flannels to t-shirts, to long sleeves.
Denim long sleeves also work well. Try to keep your shirt choice as simple as possible and don’t go overboard with flamboyant colors. Finally, round out your country look with a classic work-jacket.
The Carhartt brand is a favorite but any simple sturdy jacket that is not too flashy should do the trick. The key to dressing country is to keep everything simple and functional.
Keep Country Alive
As the country lifestyle continues to be threatened by the pressures of urbanization, it is more important than ever that you keep the country spirit alive.
One of the best ways to do this is to learn the basics of how to look country. Start adding apparel to your country wardrobe today. For all of your other fashion news and information make sure to check out the rest of our page.