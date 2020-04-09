Anne Klein Considered Watches: Solar Powered Timepieces

Here comes the sun! Anne Klein Considered everything and came up with solar powered timepieces. Just in time to celebrate Earth Day and of course… Mother’s Day!
The Anne Klein Considered Watches series have no battery and powered by the sun. Its vegan bands are made from apple peels, pineapple and cork. The cellulose acetate bands are made from natural cotton and wood fibers reducing contribution to landfills and pollution.
Powered By The Sun
Every watch in the Anne Klein CONSIDERED new collection is powered by a solar battery. This means it’s completely rechargeable and won’t need replacing every few years like traditional batteries. In other words: More sunny sustainable energy, less harmful waste.
Solar power – an old technology made new over and over again. Its roots can be traced back to 1839 when a 19-year-old French physicist A.E. Becquerel discovered the photovoltaic effect. But it would be in 1954, more than 100 years later that solar power can be harvested in quantities enough to power satellites in space by 1958.
And as the saying goes, the rest his solar power history. Today, Anne Klein gets a mention in that timeline with the introduction of the Anne Klein CONSIDERED solar power timepieces.
Renewable Plastic
Understanding the harm of traditional plastics, Anne Klein chose to use cellulose acetate in the
production of the Considered watches. A non-petroleum plastic, it’s made from natural cotton and wood fibers, offering renewability and keeping toxic waste at bay.
Using Responsible Leathers
Animal free and vegan. Responsibly engineered and cruelty-free, most alternatives are made from a host of organic materials that would otherwise go to waste. Anne Klein chose their leather to be made from apple peels, pineapple and cork, reducing contribution to both landfills and pollution.
The Anne Klein Considered Watches more than simply meet women’s fashion needs. It is also taking a thoughtful approach, thinking about tomorrow as much as today. Anne Klein Considered: A modern line of watches designed with all things CONSIDERED.