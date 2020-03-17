Celebrating Global Recycling Day while WFH

Over 100Billion items of clothing and 500Billion plastic bottles are being produced every year, with half of them going to landfill, taking decades even centuries to decompose.
Yet, with the Covid 19 pandemic staring us in the eyes, it is hard to remember that our planet also needs our TLC.
On one hand, we have a matter of life and death situation for thousands; on the other hand, if we don’t take care of our planet, we might not have a viable home for the next generation.
The good news is that we can combine both. We can be on lockdown and Working From Home practicing #SocialDistancing doing our bit to #FlattenTheCurve. We can also celebrate Global Recycling Day, even Earth Day if you want.
How? By stepping towards an eco-friendly wardrobe with Pangaia, a materials science company on a mission to save our environment.
A portmanteau of PAN (all-inclusive, especially in relation to the whole of a continent, racial group or religion) and GAIA (Mother Earth), Pangaia is a global collective of scientists, technologists, designers – creating essential products from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials.
Did you know that all textile and plastic waste can be recycled, turned into a yarn and reused repeatedly? With Pangaia being a direct-to-consumer company, their breakthrough textile innovations are easily turned into lifestyle items.
The Pangaia fashion range uses bio-based, recycled fibers and materials made from recycled plastic bottles. Natural botanical dyes made from natural sources such as plants are combined with innovative antibacterial peppermint to stay fresh for longer. With Pangaia you can make sustainable choices without compromising on style.
Working from home you don’t need to worry about suits or business casual looks. You can even give your LBD a mini vacation. Recycled track suits, organic cotton tees and track pants, seaweed fiber t-shirts can be your whole wardrobe while WHF.
Photos courtesy of Pangaia