Style Star: How to Spice up Your Everyday T-Shirts

You wake up, ready for the big lunch date ahead. You walk to your closet, open the doors and tell yourself that this date is going to go perfectly.
But then you realize: All of your nice clothes are in the wash.
There’s now not enough time to wash and dry them. So, you’re stuck with the boring, basic everyday t-shirts hanging in the darkest corner of your closet.
If this ever happens to you, read on to find out how to take your everyday t-shirts and turn them into fashion statements!
1. Add Jewelry
Jewelry can provide the finishing touch to any basic t-shirt look. More often than not, basic t-shirts for women can often look a little boring. However, adding little accompaniments like jewelry can take your outfit from grocery store ready to catwalk ready.
Your choice of jewelry will depend heavily on what style of basic t-shirt you are wearing. For example, if you are wearing a low V-neck, try adding a larger necklace over the top. For scoop tops, try a shorter necklace like a choker.
2. Buy an Oversized T-Shirt
If you want a versatile item of clothing, try an oversized t shirt for women. Oversized shirts are far more fashionable and attention-grabbing than your regular fitted t-shirts, and they go with almost anything!
You can wear an oversized t-shirt with a pair of leggings, flip-flops, and a chunky necklace. Or you can pair it with a pair of stylish jeans and ankle boots. You can experiment and find the style you like.
3. Wear Your Best Everyday T Shirt With Jeans
If you are looking for a classic combination, look no further than jeans and your best everyday t shirt. A basic tee like the chubby mermaids t shirt, paired with a pair of stylish jeans is a power couple and something you should definitely test!
Try wearing a pair of distressed or ripped jeans to take the look onto the next level of style. The distressed and cuffed look gives your outfit some need texture.
4. Wear a Jacket
If you are looking to be both comfortable and style then try wearing a jacket with your basic tea. Sometimes an extra layer on top of your t-shirt is all you need to add style to your look.
Adding a jacket or knitted cardigan can set your style apart from everyone else. It’s important that no matter what combination to put together, you must ensure that any jacket or shirt complements your body shape. You don’t want to drown yourself in fabric. Your outfit needs to show you off as much as you show off the outfit.
Want More Ways to Spice up Your Everyday T-Shirts?
We hope this article has given some bright new ideas on how to spice up your everyday t-shirts. Now you can upgrade your style with the basic t-shirts you already own and save money!
Fashion doesn’t have to be difficult and it definitely doesn’t have to be expensive to style a t-shirt and we hope these tips and showcased that for you.
