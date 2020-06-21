DIESEL—with more pride than ever—launched the DIESEL 2020 Capsule Collection Dedicated to Pride, consisting of 49 pieces total.
DIESEL champions Pride with even more strength and support. Being who we are should not be up for debate, judgment, or approval—nor should Pride be in any way minimized when facing new obstacles and turbulent horizons. That being said: It is more important than ever to promote and take action for freedom, fairness and justice.
2020 marks the second season that DIESEL has designed a capsule dedicated to Pride. Primarily, it consists of underwear, beachwear, and accessories. Notable items include boxer briefs, bikinis, jock straps, socks, baseball hats, tank tops, bodysuits, T-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, sunglasses and watches.
Two adaptations of DIESEL logos appear throughout; the first, a circle rainbow icon with the phrase “Diesel Only The Brave,” and the second, and perhaps the bolder of the two, a block text showing the iconic cookie logo reworded for the occasion with “DIESEL For Successful Loving.” Additionally, this icon is color-treated in an ombré rainbow fade.
However, it’s in the details where the collection really stands out. Etched along the sunglasses’ arms is the phrase “GET WET,” which also becomes visible on the lenses when they get steamed up. Just as in life, the details and individual components make all the difference—unique traits should not only be honored, but fully encouraged.
DIESEL has long held diversity and inclusion as core values of its brand ethos. There is no better arena to toast these values than in commemorating Pride.
To generate contents around the capsule, DIESEL followed social distancing and health and safety guidelines. As a result, all assets depicting and showing the DIESEL 2020 Capsule Collection Dedicated to Pride have been created by LGBTQIA+ individuals around the world: Harlow Monroe ; Sofia Malamute; Stella Lucia; Kai Isiah Jamal; Saro and Ian Isiah. Each created imagery through their lenses and in their own homes and places of shelter.
The DIESEL 2020 Capsule Collection dedicated to Pride is available worldwide through retail, wholesale and trade channels, and the full line may be purchased through www.diesel.com.
Photos courtesy of Diesel