Diesel Introduces New Denim Styles That Focus on Sustainability

Known for its innovative approach to jeans that have not expanded to a whole range of clothing and accessories, Diesel once again raises the bar onto itself with several new denim styles that focus on sustainability and more respectful of the environment but always keeping the DIESEL DNA.
The first offering of Diesel’s “For Responsible Living” strategy, launched in January, this capsule edition which is part of its Spring/Summer 2020 collection demonstrates Diesel’s commitment to taking action for the benefit of current and future generations.
The strategy is based on four key pillars and commitments named “Be The Alternative, Stand For The Planet, Celebrate Individuality and Promote Integrity.”
The look and feel of these new Made in Italy denim pieces is exactly the same as DIESEL’s signature premium vintage denim line. These garments have been created using innovative techniques that significantly reduce the use of water and chemicals during the production process.
Every pair is treated with a minimal amount of GreenScreen certified chemicals, and the water used is reduced by up to 40% compared to conventional methods. The range offers three style options for men and one for women.
The menswear’s offer is divided between slim and regular fit options: straight leg D-Vider finished with wash 092X embodies the regular cut both in fit and waist.
The D-STRUKT with a slim fit and leg and regular waist is available in two wash options: wash 009AR , where water use has been reduced by 180 liters to create a classic vintage light blue aged effect, DIESEL-specific patina, and wash 0093J which uses 360 less liters of water, resulting in a classic DIESEL dirty vintage wash.
The women’s offering is the D-Rifty, a core style in the straight leg category with a regular waist, the perfect style for all body types. This model is finished with wash 092X which is more respectful of the environment than ever before because it uses 180 liters of water less than conventional processes, and has achieved the lowest score on the Environmental Impact Measurement tool used among all the models introduced under the program of making true DIESEL denim but in a more respectful way.
|D-Vider 0092X
|D-Strukt 0093J
|D-Strukt 009AR
|D-Rifty 0092x
Every pair of these more respectful Diesel denim will display a hangtag including the following messaging:
“This Made in Italy garment has been produced responsibly. Using Diesel partners’ innovative techniques, we limited the use of water and chemicals from fabric manufacturing to washing and treatments, making it a respectful denim with Diesel DNA.”