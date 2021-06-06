Family Birthstone Jewelry Gift Ideas and Trends

Like many fashion trends, accessories are cyclical in nature. While a specific piece may be the focus of a look, increasingly it is the stories and wealth of experience that make jewelry pop.
Family birthstone jewelry carries a story and a touch of heritage as well. They provide more opportunities and options for gifting jewelry to those that might otherwise shy away.
Birthstone jewelry gifts make excellent conversation pieces. Though you’ll have to be careful when ordering as not all stones are available from a given supplier. Because the stones are the stars, presentation and insets have become more dynamic and varied.
Check out these trends to find your next piece.
Family Birthstone Jewelry
The emphasis on these jewelry pieces is family. The birthstones make a great way to abstract the individual members but togetherness is the end goal. These pieces are built to work well with a mixture of stones.
Pendants
Pendants incorporate birthstones in a unique way because they are easy to size over time.
A popular option is a combination of numerous small stones for each family member, leading to a kind of kaleidoscope of colors.
For smaller families or those with similar color schemes, larger stones set on lengths of chain show the age dynamics and look great.
For those looking to add more symbolism, setting birthstones into a zodiac charm makes an elegant and simple ornament.
Earrings
It’s hard to go wrong with the simplicity of a single stone stud earring. Especially for those with multiple piercings, a full selection for the family is doable.
Next up, consider a drop earring with a duo, trio, or more stones. Nearly any combination can be set out handsomely against a silver or gold background.
Rings
With togetherness emerging as an important dynamic in birthstone jewelry 2021 trends, rings are hot hot hot.
A multi-setting ring can show off differences in the color spectrum of a single birthstone. These look especially impressive with blue gemstones.
A larger pair of prongs can hold parents while smaller stones represent children and even grandchildren. An excellent way to craft an heirloom ring for the future.
Anklets
Anklets have fallen out of vogue in general but make for simple and understated birthstone jewelry gift ideas.
A popular option is a bangle-style bracelet with a birthstone set on either side of the gap.
A pared-down version of a pendant also works well here. Fill a container with mico-stones and enjoy the light reflecting off.
Bracelets
A charm-style bracelet is an obvious pale to make individual contributions for each member of a family. They also make solid repeatable gifts. Add a new piece representing accomplishments for each family member year by year.
Go broader with a cuff inlaid with stones on their own neutral backgrounds for a jewel-heavy but still minimalist feeling piece.
Innovate and Appreciate
The best thing about family birthstone jewelry is that the meaning derived comes down to the individual.
No matter what you chose, the combination will be unique to you and always feel special. Remember, style is all about you, but we’ve got some ideas, so check back here for more.