Get Ready for Sunshine with Carnaval Bags

With Easter on the horizon, summer is not that far away. Sunny days will be here before you know it and nothing makes those warm summer vibes like the perfect summer beach or market bag.
Enter the Carnaval Bags from the Josephine Alexander Collective, a vibrant accessories brand that works tirelessly to showcase and support talented artisans in developing countries.
Each of their pieces is handcrafted in Mexico or Peru by talented artisans and designed to bring the colors, designs, and relaxed vibes of vacation to your life back home.
Carnaval Bags are perfect as beach bags or everyday handbags. These lightweight one of a kind bags are completely hand woven out of synthetic palm, usually used to make thatch roofing.
Check out these bright summer ready accessories!