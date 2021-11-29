How to Choose the Perfect Engagement Ring

It’s almost that time to take the next step in your relationship. When you know that you’d like to pop the question and get engaged, it pays to find a ring that will commemorate the moment and serve as a symbol of your love.
The engagement ring industry is thriving, as a recent month featured a 20% spike in engagement ring sales when compared to pre-pandemic numbers of the same month.
This shows that you’ll have no shortage of options once you’re ready to buy the perfect engagement ring. It pays to learn all of the details that are at play.
So which details matter the most? We’d be happy to assist you.
Keep reading to learn more about finding the perfect engagement ring for that special person in your life.
Think About the Person You’re Shopping For
When you want to purchase engagement ring options, start by thinking about the personality and preferences of the person you’re shopping for.
Consider their sense of fashion, whether they like gaudy or more minimalistic, and other details. You’re buying something that they will wear every single day, so consider this first and foremost.
Figure Out Your Budget for the Ring
You need to come up with a budget before anything else. People pay about $4,000 for these rings, on average.
Consider whether you’re looking to buy a custom engagement ring or one that is readily available for sale. You’ll pay a good deal more for a customized ring, but will love that your fiancee’s ring is one-of-a-kind.
Determine the Metal Base for the Engagement Ring
Figure out which metal base is best for the engagement ring you’re choosing. You’ll choose between yellow gold, white gold, rose gold, or platinum.
If you’re choosing gold, the weight is broken down by karats, which defines the purity of the metal. This choice is also important because different colors will look better on different people’s fingers.
Decide on Diamond Carats, Type, and Shape
Finally, it’s important to consider the diamond that will top off the engagement ring. The weight of the ring is measured in carats, and this also dictates the price and value.
When you need help choosing the right carat, you can consult a chart that breaks down the different weights.
There are a number of engagement ring styles you can check out. These styles include princess cut, pear, radiant, round, heart, and oval.
Take the time to find an engagement ring provider that can sell you whatever you’re looking for.
A shop like Palm Beach Jewelry can help you in your search.
Search for the Perfect Engagement Ring for Your Lover
The tips above will help you when you’re looking for the perfect engagement ring. This is a choice that will keep paying off for you and your soon-to-be spouse over the next several years.
From here, you can turn to a jeweler that can find the exact match that you need.
