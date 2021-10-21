How Your Windows Reflect Your Personal Style

Your home offers you the perfect chance to make a statement about who you are and what sort of style you choose to match your personality.
The furnishings and decorations you use obviously have a big impact on how you put your personal mark on a property but have you thought about what the windows in your home say about you?
The age and design of your home will make a difference to what sort of windows you can choose to a certain extent, but in most cases, you can often choose a stunning window replacement option that showcases your personal style in just the right way.
Let’s take a look at your options and how to choose the best windows that not only reflect your personal style but also make your home look simply stunning.
The style of your home makes a big difference
You have to take a sensible approach to what sort of replacement windows you select for your home as they have to suit the aesthetics that are often dictated by what sort of construction style your property has.
A good example of what this means would be if you have a long and low home that was built in the mid-century style, the best window style for this type of property is often a sleek minimalist window that projects an uncluttered appearance.
If you are someone who likes the minimalist approach in how you furnish and keep your home, sliding windows in this style would complement this approach.
Maybe you are a proud owner of a colonial-style home and want to reflect the elegance that this sort of property exudes by choosing windows that reflect this style. If that’s the case, double-hung windows fit the bill and will prove to be a beautiful addition to your home.
As you can see, the build style of your property is an influential factor when choosing windows that align with your personality as well as your home.
Let there be light
It’s not just the window style that can make a difference. Another consideration would be to think about the size of your replacement windows.
Changing your windows presents the perfect opportunity to consider how you might be able to let more natural light into your home. If you are someone who likes to stamp their style on a property you will enjoy more options when there is more light coming into your rooms.
Think about upgrading to larger windows as this can transform even the smallest room and make it feel more expansive than it currently does.
Bringing everything together
Putting your unique personality into the look and feel of your home takes plenty of thought and planning. It also calls for imagination in the way that you put everything together.
The style and size of your windows are one of these design aspects and it pays to take your time choosing the right windows and trim so that they help bring everything together from a style perspective.
It is amazing how big an impact your windows can have when it comes to reflecting your style and personality.
What do your current windows say about you and is it time for an upgrade?
Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash