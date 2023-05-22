Ribbed Turtlenecks – The Perfect Layering Piece for Transitional Seasons

A turtleneck is essential that keeps your look stylish as the weather changes. To achieve the most polished appearance, it is recommended to layer the garment on top of a dress or jumpsuit while ensuring that it fits properly to prevent any unsightly bunching beneath your outerwear.
To keep your look polished, choose a fine knit turtleneck sweater.
Merino Wool
During transitional seasons, it’s essential to have light clothing options. It’s guaranteed to regulate your temperature and ensure your maximum comfort. Knitwear is handy, allowing you to add warmth to your outfit without too much bulk. It’s also breathable and will enable you to regulate your temperature, making it perfect for seasonal weather changes.
A Merino wool turtleneck sweater can be the perfect layering piece for your transeasonal wardrobe. This classic sweater features the traditional Fisherman’s Rib stitch pattern and is made of soft merino wool in Ireland. The clothing item is suitable for various occasions, including wearing it with jeans, dress pants, or even over a suit. It’s also an excellent choice for layering with other clothing items, such as a vest or jacket.
Another good option for a transeasonal wardrobe is a wool blazer or shearling coat. These coats are typically lighter than the heavier winter styles and can also be worn in warmer temperatures. A shearling coat can be layered with a light sweater or t-shirt for warmth.
You can dress up any look with chic boots or loafers. Leather sneakers or ankle boots can be paired with a dress shirt, sweater, and t-shirt for a casual summer-to-fall look. A twill skirt, an excellent choice for autumn weather, can be worn with a sweater or turtleneck.
Cashmere
Layering is a necessary skill when it comes to transitional seasons, and it’s also a great way to elevate your casual looks. However, the key to successful layering is to avoid overdoing it. It means using contrasting fabrics that complement each other while using neutrals and delicate colors to keep your ensemble from feeling too bulky.
A ribbed turtleneck sweater is perfect for this season, as it offers warmth while keeping things light. It’s made from premium cashmere, making it comfortable and stylish. And it has a slim, classic fit that flatters almost any silhouette.
This versatile sweater can be worn alone or with other clothing to create many stylish outfits. For example, you can wear it over a tee or sweatshirt to add warmth on a fantastic day or pair it with a denim jacket for a more polished look. Its adaptability makes it an essential item in any fashion-savvy individual’s wardrobe.
Whether you’re looking for an outfit to take you from work to play or a day in the office to drinks with friends, this is the perfect piece for transitional dressing. It will keep you warm and cozy for the colder mornings and spare you from sweating when the temperature rises throughout the day. And if you want to dress it up, you can always add tights or a pair of embellished socks and loafers.
Cotton
It might seem like a no-brainer that you’ll need a sweater in the fall, but having an arsenal of light knits on hand when it comes to transitional weather is vital. Softer wool and cotton can be paired with more lightweight outerwear to regulate your temperature better as the seasons shift.
A ribbed turtleneck is the perfect addition to your wardrobe during a transitional season because it’s made from breathable material that pairs perfectly with a jacket or coat. You can wear it alone or under a blazer to dress up your look for business or over a button-up shirt and trousers when it’s time to go casual.
The best part is that a turtleneck sweater isn’t only lightweight and looks polished. You can get an even more sophisticated look with a ribbed turtleneck sweater knitted using old-school, fully-fashioned construction, which means the yarn is spun. Artisans construct the garment paid a fair living wage.
It’s not just knitwear that can help you manage the seasonal temperature changes, but the accessories. A tweed skirt can be worn in the early days of fall when it’s still warm. It’s an ideal outfit with loafers or sneakers for a classic fall aesthetic. You can also pair a skirt with a cardigan and a light jacket for chilly mornings.
Silk
If you’re a fan of turtlenecks but aren’t ready for heavy knitwear, you can find a light wool-silk blend in various colors. It’s perfect for wearing under a blazer, cardigan, or coat and will keep you warm when the temperatures drop.
A slimmer version of the classic turtleneck sweater, this style has a more intelligent appearance and pairs well with tailoring and dressier outfits. The ribbed design is also an excellent match for dresses, she says.
The slimmer turtleneck had flashes of popularity, especially in the 1960s and 1970s when counterculture youth embraced the look as a symbol of rebellion against formal styles.
Courtesy Moses Janga/Unsplash
