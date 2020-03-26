Leila Dee Thomas Fronts Ralph Lauren Polo Deep Blue Campaign

Surfer-turned-model Leila Dee Thomas stars in the campaign for Ralph Lauren’s new fragrance, Deep Blue. A fragrance for men, Leila Dee softens the scene in the otherwise testosterone-filled screen.
Josh Olins photographed Leila in Tahiti for the advertisement that depicts her with male model Simon Nessman on a sailboat, joined by friends who come aboard to seek an oceanic adventure. The friends are played by models Corey Wilson and two-time world surfing champion Gabriel Medina.
“All of us on the shoot have some sort of relationship with the water,” says Leila who was raised in Hawaii. A surfer herself, Leila is married to pro surfer Kiron Jabour.
“Corey, Gabriel and I knew each other through the world of surfing. I think it was important to Ralph Lauren Fragrances and L’Oréal to work with people who have an authentic connection with the ocean. It made the trip truly feel like a surf adventure with friends,” Leila continued
This is not the first time that Leila had worked for Ralph Lauren. She has starred in numerous outings for the fashion brand, including two denim campaigns and the iconic polo shirt campaign at Harbor Island. She was also hand-picked by Mr. Lauren to walk the runway in his 50th anniversary fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Leila was in Portugal when her agent, David Todd, e-mailed her that she had been chosen for the campaign. “I remember having to read the email a couple of times before the words sunk in,” she explains. “I was so excited. It’s still a dream! I recently saw the commercial on TV for the first time and I screamed.”
“I have worked with Leila since she was a teenager,” reflects her agent, David Todd of DT Model Management in Los Angeles. “She’s one of the kindest and free-spirited young models in the business and her looks – a blend of Hawaiian, English, Welsh and Chinese – make her a real standout. She walks into the room and you can’t help but notice her.
Leila Dee Thomas is exclusively signed with DT Model Management.