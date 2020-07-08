Medical Supplies Distribution: An Inside Look

Fashion Week has gone digital as Covid 19 infection rise. So, while the new collections from London, Milan and Paris are being streamed, the headlines say that there is once again a shortage of PPE.
But before you panic, be rest assured that when it comes to medical supplies distribution, it is important to note that numerous changes are being made to improve the distribution of processes and make it much more streamlined and much more cost-effective.
However, with ongoing challenges to the NHS and manufacturing medication, there is plenty more being changed. In this article, we will be looking into the supply distribution process and how it has changed over the years.
The Beginning Of Medical Supplies Distribution
Medical Supplies Distribution is the method of sending supplies and medication to wholesalers as well as hospitals and medical facilities that need it. This process can be traced as far back as the Wholesale Drug and Chemical Protection Society which was established in 1867. This is a process that has been developing for years now and has seen several changes at this time making it stand out as a result.
The Growing Industry In The UK
In addition to the beginning of distribution at this time, it is important to note that the industry was also growing in the UK. With a number of medical equipment distribution companies benefitting from the pharmaceutical industry in the UK, there have also been trying times.
With the industry outsourcing a vast majority of medical manufacturing to outside of the UK, this bought its own challenges to these businesses and has led to a number of pharmaceutical industries finding new ways to distribute supplies and medication in recent years.
However, with the ongoing pandemic increasing the need for medication and medical supplies, there has been yet another shift in the medical distribution process within the UK as more businesses have been needed to produce medication and medical supplies to many businesses.
Technology On The Distribution Model
In addition to the growing industry in the UK, technology has had a profound effect on the distribution process as it has helped to speed up the development of supplies as well as ensure that the medication an get to where they are needed in a quick turn around time.
Though this is a process that can take time, the distribution model has been revolutionised by technology, allowing for the process to be used effectively.
The Ongoing Changes In The Supply Chain
Ongoing changes to the supply chain have helped to revolutionise the industry at this time as there is a huge need for medical distribution of PPE as well as a number of medications for hospitals and wholesalers as well as supermarkets.
However, with drones as well as faster more economical trucks and vehicles, this can help to make the supply chain far more cost-effective and help to make the process much more streamlined. This is a process that has benefitted a number of hospitals as well as businesses that are providing this information.
With this in mind, the distribution process has been revolutionised throughout the years to make the distribution of medications as well as other medical supplies. Only time will tell how this will continue to change in 2020.