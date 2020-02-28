Patrick Moulin Fall/Winter 2020: Making A Statement with Jewelry

When fashionistas say that a jewelry makes a statement, it is figurative. Yet for jewelry designer Patrick Moulin, his Fall/Winter 2020 jewellery collection truly makes a statement, that is, they do say something such as MAIOR LEX AMOR EST SIBI (Love is above the law) – Boethius.
Describing the collection, Patrick Moulin said,
“For this collection I was inspired by the artist Annette Messager and her work entitled ‘Mes ouvrages.’
When I discovered her, I found myself immersed in a world of pure visual poetry.
This for me resonated with tags through its precise calligraphy freely flourished on the walls of our towns and its connection to the lyrical universe of urban hip-hop of direct and powerful words.
In this spirit, I wanted to pay tribute to famous individuals I love by modeling their quotations in gold and diamonds. This way I could extend their words and phrases beyond the reach of time and create powerful artistic pieces of jewelry.”
Jewelry pieces say this:
- MAIOR LEX AMOR EST SIBI
Love is above the law
Boethius
- Real love is the love that sometimes arises after sensual pleasure
Casanova
- Kiss me fast and leave me
Mata Hari
- Love is a smoke made with the fumes of sighs
Shakespeare
- OMNIA VINCIT AMOR
Love conquers all
Vergilius
- Mind is our only ruler
Marcus Garvey
- Hic et nunc
Here and now
Horatius
- Vertigo / in love
Patrick Moulin