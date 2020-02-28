Accessories, Jewelry February 28, 2020

Patrick Moulin Fall/Winter 2020: Making A Statement with Jewelry

Patrick Moulin FW20
Accessories, Jewelry February 28, 2020

When fashionistas say that a jewelry makes a statement, it is figurative. Yet for jewelry designer Patrick Moulin, his Fall/Winter 2020 jewellery collection truly makes a statement, that is, they do say something such as MAIOR LEX AMOR EST SIBI (Love is above the law) – Boethius.

Describing the collection, Patrick Moulin said,

“For this collection I was inspired by the artist Annette Messager and her work entitled ‘Mes ouvrages.’
When I discovered her, I found myself immersed in a world of pure visual poetry.

This for me resonated with tags through its precise calligraphy freely flourished on the walls of our towns and its connection to the lyrical universe of urban hip-hop of direct and powerful words.

In this spirit, I wanted to pay tribute to famous individuals I love by modeling their quotations in gold and diamonds. This way I could extend their words and phrases beyond the reach of time and create powerful artistic pieces of jewelry.”

Jewelry pieces say this:

  • MAIOR LEX AMOR EST SIBI
    Love is above the law
    Boethius
  • Real love is the love that sometimes arises after sensual pleasure
    Casanova
  • Kiss me fast and leave me
    Mata Hari
  • Love is a smoke made with the fumes of sighs
    Shakespeare
  • OMNIA VINCIT AMOR
    Love conquers all
    Vergilius
  • Mind is our only ruler
    Marcus Garvey
  • Hic et nunc
    Here and now
    Horatius
  • Vertigo / in love
    Patrick Moulin

Patrick Moulin FW20

Mari Davis

A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net

